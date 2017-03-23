MamaMancini's Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Fiscal 2017 Revenue Up 43%; Q4 Revenue Up 65% 2017 Operating Income $0.4 million vs. Loss of $(2.3 million) in 2016 2017 Gross Margin Improved to 36% vs. 29% Company reports 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "MamaMancini's") ( OTCQB : MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, ended January 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 revenue increased 65% to $5.4 million compared to $3.3 million in prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased to 36.4%, compared to 31.2% for fiscal 2016.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric (please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures paragraph below), for the fourth quarter was $544,000, compared to a negative $32,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $133,000 versus net loss of $441,000 in prior year period.

Net income available to common stockholders was $86,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to a net loss of $477,000, or $(0.02) per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Fiscal Year Highlights:

Fiscal year 2017 revenue increased 43% to $18.0 million compared to fiscal 2016 revenue of $12.6 million.

Fiscal year 2017 gross margin increased to 36% compared to 29% for fiscal 2016.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year 2017 increased 3.9% versus the comparable fiscal 2016. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased to 33.7% of net sales from 46.5% in the comparable 2016 year.

Income from operations for fiscal 2017 improved to $407,009 versus $(2,259,317) in the prior year; an improvement of $2,666,326 from the prior fiscal year.

Placements on grocer's shelves increased at the end of the fiscal 2017 to 38,700, up sequentially from approximately 37,700 at the end of the third quarter of this fiscal year, and up from 32,000 as of January 31, 2016.

Cash EBITDA for fiscal 2017 was approximately a positive $1.4 million compared with negative $1.7 million in fiscal 2016, an improvement of $3.1 million.

Net loss for fiscal year 2017 was $289,140, compared with a net loss of $3,511,618 in fiscal 2016.

Net loss available to common stockholders for the fiscal year was $0.5 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, in fiscal 2016.

Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini's, commented, "Fiscal 2017 was a pivotal year for MamaMancini's as revenue increased 43% and we achieved profitability in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year. Gross margin for the year improved to 36% from 29% and operating income for the fiscal year improved by more than $2.6 million, moving from negative to positive, as we continue to develop larger retail store accounts that drive revenue and as we operate more efficiently. Breaking into profitability has been an important strategic goal and we will look to achieving profitability for all of fiscal 2018."

"Operationally, we will continue to focus on selling our products into the food service area, on the perimeter of the retail grocery store, where fresh, minimally or non-processed, healthy foods are offered, and where the superior revenue and margin opportunities exist," added Mr. Wolf. "We continue to develop new product offerings that will add value to our end-user customers that rely on great tasting food with superior nutritional profiles and minimal prep time. During fiscal 2017, we added several new products, including meatloaves and a stuffed pepper kit, both of which have received positive feedback and several key orders."

Mr. Wolf concluded, "Our new advertising and marketing campaign has commenced and has improved our reach by gaining several new media placements. On National Meatball Day --March 9th, we captured nearly 20 million new impressions via different mediums which we believe will expand our reach, contribute to attracting new large national accounts, and help us to gain a substantial number of new consumers around the country."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Sales, net of slotting fees and discounts, were $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, a 65% increase compared to $3.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The increase in sales was primarily driven by the addition of new customers in the first half of fiscal 2017. As of January 31, 2017, the Company's products were sold in approximately 11,700 stores, with an average of 3.3 product SKUs in each store, aggregating to approximately 38,700 retail and grocery shelf placements throughout the U.S.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $1.97 million, or 36.4% of sales, compared to $1.02 million, or 31.2% of sales, in the year ago period. The increase in gross margin is primarily attributed to increased revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 from new retail store customers and the exiting of a substantial number of underperforming low margin accounts during the previous fiscal year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $133,000, compared to a net loss of $441,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Fiscal 2017 Results

Sales, net of slotting fees and discounts, were $18.0 million for fiscal 2017, a 43% increase compared to $12.6 million reported in fiscal 2016. The increase in sales was primarily driven by the addition of new customers in the first half of fiscal 2017 and in the final months of fiscal year 2016.

Gross profit for fiscal 2017 was $6.5 million, or 36% of sales, compared to $3.6 million, or 29% of sales, in the year ago period. The increase in gross margin is primarily attributed to increased revenue during the first half of fiscal 2017 from new retail store customers and the exiting of a substantial number of underperforming low margin accounts during the previous fiscal year.

Net loss for fiscal 2017 was $289,140, compared to a net loss of $3,511,618 for fiscal 2016.

Outlook

The Company's strategy of developing larger customers and exiting underperforming accounts that do not generate attractive returns has achieved improving operating results. The Company expects a continuation of revenue growth for the foreseeable future as it continues to develop larger accounts and introduce new product lines. As a result, the company is anticipating fiscal 2018 revenues to increase substantially over prior year and report continued profitability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Cash EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Cash EBITDA as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus any non-cash stock payments for expenses. The Company believes that the use of Cash EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of its financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. The Company uses Cash EBITDA in conjunction with traditional GAAP operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance, for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Management does not place undue reliance on Cash EBITDA as its only measure of operating performance. Cash EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Tables to Follow

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets January 31, January 31, 2017 2016 Assets Assets: Cash $ 666,580 $ 587,422 Accounts receivable, net 1,817,820 1,476,582 Inventories 443,623 252,752 Prepaid expenses 135,747 154,458 Due from manufacturer - related party 2,079,708 2,248,781 Total current assets 5,143,478 4,719,995 Property and equipment, net 1,175,508 1,047,455 Total Assets $ 6,318,986 $ 5,767,450 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 484,752 $ 769,551 Line of credit, net 1,363,145 933,001 Term loan 140,004 120,000 Promissory notes - 266,808 Notes payable - related party - 125,000 Note payable - net 1,401,906 - Convertible note payable - net - 2,540,000 Total current liabilities 3,389,807 4,754,360 Term loan - net of current 513,328 320,000 Promissory notes - net of current portion - 69,767 Note payable - net of current portion 1,298,819 - Notes payable - related party 117,656 - Total long-term liabilities 1,929,803 389,767 Total Liabilities 5,319,610 5,144,127 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 27,810,717 and 26,507,516 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 278 265 Additional paid in capital 15,825,029 14,954,928 Common stock subscribed, $0.00001 par value; 66,667 shares, respectively 1 1 Accumulated deficit (14,676,432 ) (14,182,371 ) Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares, respectively (149,500 ) (149,500 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 999,376 623,323 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,318,986 $ 5,767,450

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended January 31, 2017 January 31, 2016 Sales - net of slotting fees and discounts $ 18,048,792 $ 12,603,447 Cost of sales 11,555,976 9,006,220 Gross profit 6,492,816 3,597,227 Operating expenses Research and development 144,013 107,632 General and administrative expenses 5,941,794 5,748,912 Total operating expenses 6,085,807 5,856,544 Income (loss) from operations 407,009 (2,259,317 ) Other expenses Interest expense (667,623 ) (555,071 ) Amortization of debt discount (28,526 ) (261,670 ) Amortization of closing costs - (55,471 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (380,089 ) Total other expenses (696,149 ) (1,252,301 ) Net loss (289,140 ) (3,511,618 ) Less: preferred dividends (204,921 ) (66,992 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (494,061 ) $ (3,578,610 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 27,100,316 26,147,913