MamaMancini's Wins QVC Audience Choice Award for 'Quick and Easy Meals' Category

America votes MMMB Beef and Turkey Stuffed Meatballs as top product in the category

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated real food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced its Beef and Turkey Stuffed Meatballs were voted by the QVC Shopping Network audience as the #1 product in the 'Quick and Easy Meals' category during QVC's 2017 Audience Choice Awards Program yesterday September 13, 2017.

QVC viewers cast their votes from August 6, 2017 through August 26, 2017, via all the QVC social media platforms including the QVC website. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the award on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products -- Beef and Turkey Mozzarella Stuffed Meatball products with Italian Sauce -- during the awards show telecast on September 13, 2017.

"I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the Company, and more importantly, my grandmother," said Mr. Mancini. "She would be proud to know that her authentic recipes with simple, and real ingredients have found their way into the hearts of a growing, modern, and time constrained audience in her adopted country. This coveted award speaks volumes about Grandma's passion -- Italian food with the best ingredients and nothing else.

"It is gratifying that our Company -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. -- is as passionate as Grandma was in using the best ingredients to serve delicious and nutritious Italian food to our growing customer base. The authenticity and the heritage of our food is increasingly embraced by consumers throughout the country. These are important attributes that give our customers the confidence to trust the MamaMancini's brand. America has spoken through QVC and they want MamaMancini's. We are excited with the future opportunities ahead."

Carl Wolf, chairman and chief executive officer of MamaMancini's Holdings, commented, "We value our association with QVC and its extensive audience. The audience knows a good product when they see it, and we are very pleased that they have bought the products, experienced them first-hand and integrated them into their dinner plans. The superior nutritional profile, the great taste and the ease with which they can be put on the dinner table makes for a great experience for our customers. We expect to continue to expand on that experience for many years to come."

About MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs and turkey meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef and turkey meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves, chicken parmesan, stuffed peppers and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers and distributors such as Costco, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Save Mart, Lucky's, Lunds and Byerlys, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, SpartanNash, Bashas, Whole Foods Market, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Kroger, Shoppers,, King Kullen, Lowes, Central Market, Weis Markets, Ingles, Food City, The Fresh Market. Sysco, Burris Foods, C&S, and Driscoll Foods. The Company sells a variety of its products on air and on line on QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.