Mamma Chia Celebrates National Chia Day by Supporting Sustainability and Donating to The Ecology Center

Mamma Chia, National Chia Day founder and creator of the chia beverage category, to donate $1 to The Ecology Center for every Instagram post and tweet with #ItsChiaDay between March 20 - 31

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Mamma Chia, innovator of chia-based beverages and snacks, is celebrating the vitality, energy and strength of chia as it is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. In addition to creating the first-to-market chia beverage in 2009, Mamma Chia also established National Chia Day (March 23) last year. Mamma Chia is commemorating the day this year by donating to a special cause that supports sustainability.

Mamma Chia is partnering with The Ecology Center to support their efforts that empower individuals and families towards everyday sustainability and environmental stewardship. Chia revelers can get involved in the celebration and raise money for The Ecology Center by posting on Instagram or Twitter between March 20 - 31 about their favorite ways to incorporate chia into their daily life, along with hashtag #ItsChiaDay. Mamma Chia will donate $1 to The Ecology Center for every Instagram post and tweet using the hashtag, up to $10,000.

Additionally, Mamma Chia will be offering 23% off all orders on ShopMammaChia.com placed on National Chia Day (March 23). Chia devotees and newbies alike can enjoy this special offer and discover how Mamma Chia powers their soul's purpose and fuels their bodies with the Magic of Chia®.

DID YOU KNOW?

Chia seeds are a rich, plant-based source of Omega-3s providing complete protein, fiber, calcium, minerals and more. Mamma Chia's top-five favorite benefits of chia include:

1. Rich Nutritional Value: Gram per gram, chia has 8x more Omega-3s than salmon, 25 percent more fiber than flaxseed, 30 percent more antioxidants than blueberries, 2x more potassium than bananas, 70 percent more protein than soy beans, and 2x more calcium than milk.

2. Satiety: Chia is a complete protein, which can help you feel more satisfied after a meal.

3. Digestion: Chia has both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can aid in digestion.

4. Plant Protein: Chia has more than 4g of vegetarian protein per ounce, and unlike flaxseed, chia does not have to be ground to reap its benefits.

5. Hydration: Chia swells up to 12x its normal size in water, meaning you'll reap the benefits of that additional water when you consume chia, which helps you stay hydrated longer.

"This little seed has helped restore my health and changed my life, as well as the lives of so many souls in the Mamma Chia community," said Janie Hoffman, Mamma Chia founder and CEO, and author of Chia Vitality and The Chia Cookbook. "We're so grateful for the gift of chia and are honored to help promote it through National Chia Day. We wanted to celebrate in an impactful way by giving back to a cause that supports environmental sustainability. The Ecology Center's mission perfectly aligns with our desire to uplift both the soul of humanity and the soul of the planet."

For more information on chia seeds and Mamma Chia, visit: MammaChia.com. To purchase products online, visit: ShopMammaChia.com.

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic foods and beverages powered by chia. Founded in 2009, Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first-to-market chia beverage -- Chia Vitality. Other products include Chia Squeeze, Chia Granola Clusters and Chia Energy Beverages.

Mamma Chia was created by founder and CEO, Janie Hoffman, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego. She was honored by Beverage World as a "Disrupter" for 2016. Selected as a 2014 Breakout Brand by Beverage World, Mamma Chia was also named 2013 Best Retail Brand by Nutritional Outlook. A founding member of Slow Money and a member of 1% for the Planet, Mamma Chia donates one percent of sales to support farmers, community groups and organizations that build healthy, local food systems, and encourage sustainability. Mamma Chia is also a Certified B Corporation and a contributing partner of the Whole Planet Foundation.

Mamma Chia is available in mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in the United States, Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com or Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.