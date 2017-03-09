Mamma Chia Shakes Up Iconic Chia Vitality Beverages with Three New Soul-Inspiring Flavors

Creator of the first ready-to-drink chia beverage is adding Ginger Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate and the first-ever chia-based Lemon Iced Tea to its pioneering line of Chia Vitality Beverages

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Mamma Chia is introducing three new flavors to its Chia Vitality Beverage line, which originally disrupted the beverage aisle in 2009 by establishing an entirely new category of healthy drinks. The new flavors include Ginger Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Lemon Iced Tea.

Lemon Iced Tea is the first chia-based iced tea on the market. The beloved taste of Lemon Iced Tea infuses tangy lemons with smooth black tea and a hint of sweetness. The bold flavor of Ginger Lime delivers a revitalizing burst of lime coupled with a zesty kick of ginger, while the sweet blend of Blueberry Pomegranate intertwines blueberries with rich pomegranate juice to create a true symphony of flavor that is sure to seed your soul.

The new uplifting flavors, along with all Chia Vitality Beverages, feature nutrient-rich organic chia seeds infused with organic fruit juices, resulting in a delicious, satisfying and refreshing drink. Chia seeds, when combined with water or juices, expand to 12 times their size, creating a delightfully distinct texture that has established a loyal following of Mamma Chia lovers.

Lightly sweetened with organic agave nectar, every bottle of Mamma Chia's organic Chia Vitality Beverages is packed with 2,500mg of Omega-3s, 25 percent of daily fiber, four grams of complete protein and 95mg of calcium, plus valuable minerals. All of Mamma Chia's products are non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher and USDA Certified Organic.

"Mamma Chia fans are going to really enjoy the refreshing new Chia Vitality Beverages as they each combine beloved flavors with soul-inspiring chia goodness in every bottle," said Janie Hoffman, Mamma Chia Founder and CEO. "We are very proud of all of these new flavor additions, especially Lemon Iced Tea, which takes a fun twist on a cherished classic beverage."

The new flavors join the existing line-up of Blackberry Hibiscus, Cherry Lime, Coconut Mango, Cranberry Lemonade, Guava Mamma, Raspberry Passion and Strawberry Lemonade. Mamma Chia's Ginger Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate and Lemon Iced Tea flavors will be available in stores in mid-2017. For more information, visit MammaChia.com or to purchase products visit ShopMammaChia.com.

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic foods and beverages powered by chia. Founded in 2009, Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first-to-market chia beverage -- Chia Vitality. Other products include Chia Squeeze, Chia Granola Clusters and Chia Energy Beverages.

Mamma Chia was created by founder and CEO Janie Hoffman in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego. She was honored by Beverage World as a "Disrupter" for 2016. Selected as a 2014 Breakout Brand by Beverage World, Mamma Chia was also named 2013 Best Retail Brand by Nutritional Outlook. A Certified B Corporation, Mamma Chia is also a member of 1% for the Planet and a founding member of Slow Money. The company donates one percent of sales to support farmers, community groups and organizations that build healthy, local food systems.

Mamma Chia is available in mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in the United States, Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com or Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.