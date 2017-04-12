ManagedMethods Joins AWS Partner Network

Provides easy and efficient way to manage data security within the Amazon Web Services cloud

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - ManagedMethods, a leading provider in the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) space, today announced that it has become an AWS Partner Network (APN) Standard Technology Partner. With ManagedMethods' CASB solution, Cloud Access Monitor, Amazon Web Services customers can easily gain visibility into how their data is stored, accessed and shared in the cloud.

"When data leaves the corporate network to the cloud, organizations still need to track where it goes and who has access," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods. "With Cloud Access Monitor, customers can take advantage of the AWS cloud for compute power, database storage, content delivery and other applications with an additional layer of visibility and security."

Traditional perimeter security solutions such as firewalls, secure web gateways and web filters don't secure today's cloud applications. CASBs are solutions designed to meet the specific security risks created by the proliferation of cloud applications -- both approved and unsanctioned (Shadow IT) -- used in business environments.

ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor continuously captures and analyzes traffic from the existing network security infrastructure using a passive monitoring architecture. With API integrations to popular cloud applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, OneDrive, Dropbox and Box, it offers visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared. Risky user behavior can be blocked, and IT managers can take a proactive approach to security risks and compliance violations. Cloud Access Monitor allows AWS customers to be confident in the security and compliance of their data as it leaves their corporate network.

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in cloud applications such as Microsoft Office 365, Google G Suite, Dropbox and Box, as well as to control unsanctioned Shadow IT applications. ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor is the only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in 30 minutes, with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks. Learn more at managedmethods.com.