"Managing Millennials For Dummies" Book Teaches How to Recruit, Retain and Engage the Largest Generation

Generational consulting company BridgeWorks dispels millennial stereotypes and outlines strategies on how to get the most out of millennials at work

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - BridgeWorks, a consulting company working to bridge generational gaps in the workplace, just published a hands-on field guide on how to navigate the five most prominent Millennial clash points and how to streamline communication and collaboration among baby boomers, Generation X, millennials and Generation Z. "Managing Millennials For Dummies" will be on shelves across the nation starting on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

"Managing Millennials For Dummies" was written for organizational leaders and managers to understand the millennial generation through the correct lens. The book guides its readers through managing millennials and includes top 10 lists related to the generation such as things that drive millennials and their managers crazy, stereotypes, motivating millennials, and how leaders can gain their respect.

Key topics that managers will take away from the book include:

Recruit, motivate, and engage young talent

Adapt your management style

Fight millennial fatigue

Cut through harmful stereotypes

Eliminate generational biases

Gain generational awareness

Learn what's coming next

"The millennial management challenge is one that needs to be confronted and harnessed to impact the bottom line. Throughout the book, we discuss topics such as millennial strengths to capitalize on, non-money motivations and how to be the best boss," said Author and Research Director Hannah Ubl. "The essence of the book is to break down barriers in the workplace to promote productivity, collaboration and truly understanding how to manage and work with the largest generation in the workplace."

"Managing Millennials For Dummies" was written by a team of generational experts at BridgeWorks. Research Director Hannah Ubl, Communications Director Lisa Walden, and CEO Debra Arbit collaborated to share best practices and proven strategies from original BridgeWorks research as well as exclusive interviews with Google, Netflix, LinkedIn and other top employers to provide real-world models of millennial engagement across a variety of industries. "Managing Millennials For Dummies" (ISBN 978-1-119-42306-5) is available for purchase for $24.99 at Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, Amazon, and Wiley. The book was published by For Dummies, a branded imprint of Wiley.

BridgeWorks conducted primary research on millennials to provide significant first-hand research on this topic; the report can be downloaded online.

Learn more about BridgeWorks and "Managing Millennials For Dummies" at Generations.com.

About BridgeWorks

BridgeWorks is a generational consulting company that has been dedicated to bridging gaps in the workplace and marketplace since 1998. From Cisco Systems to Walt Disney Co., the BridgeWorks team has shared its solutions and insights with some of the most progressive and innovative companies in the world. The company prides itself on being the most entertaining, educational and innovative voice for all generations in the workforce. The BridgeWorks suite of solutions includes speeches and keynotes, consulting, trainer certification, virtual offerings, and corporate entertainment. For more information about BridgeWorks, please visit: www.Generations.com.

About For Dummies

To people who value knowledge, dummies is the platform that makes learning anything easy because it transforms the hard-to-understand into easy-to-use. Through expert editorial, engaging experiences and an approachable style, learners at every level can confidently use their knowledge to fuel their pursuit of professional advancement and personal betterment. With a commitment to maintaining the highest editorial standards and a promise to continue developing new, innovative digital experiences, dummies makes learning anything even easier. For more information, visit dummies.com. dummies is a branded imprint of Wiley.