Manas Chaliha Joins Aviso as Vice President of Engineering

Twenty-Year Engineering Veteran Brings Proven Processes, Team Development, and Product Strategy Acumen to Aviso's Global Engineering Organization

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Aviso, the leader in AI-powered sales forecasting and visibility, today announced that technology veteran Manas Chaliha has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Chaliha is chartered with the technical product strategy and development of Aviso Sales Vision™, the company's flagship sales forecasting and visibility platform. In this role, Mr. Chaliha will apply his proven skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and the Agile/Scrum software development process to leadership of the company's engineering effort in the U.S. and India.

"Manas brings over two decades of innovation and engineering leadership to Aviso," said Michael Lock, Aviso CEO. "His proven track record of building and scaling highly effective, global engineering and product organizations will ensure that Aviso Sales Vision continues to lead the industry in advanced, AI-based solutions for sales forecasting and management. We are fortunate to add him to our team and welcome his leadership and vision for the Aviso platform."

Prior to joining Aviso, Mr. Chaliha was a founding technical leader at Snapfish where he provided financial, technical, and operating responsibility for all its products. Under his leadership, the Snapfish photo platform grew to be a leader in the competitive photo storage and sharing market with over 30 million daily photo uploads and 50 million orders annually.

Mr. Chaliha brings expertise in technology planning and development for complex corporate business systems, processes, and rapid technology innovation. He is particularly skilled at aligning product engineering priorities with targeted business and customer objectives. Mr. Chaliha will manage Aviso's global release process and be responsible for recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent across the company's global engineering and product organizations.

"I am looking forward to extending Aviso's technical leadership and feature set to meet the needs of today's fast-moving sales organizations," added Mr. Chaliha. "Aviso brings a unique, intelligent approach to managing sales, which is the revenue engine of enterprise companies. It's an exciting time of innovation and growth for Aviso, and I'm very proud to be part of it."

About Aviso

Aviso offers the industry's most powerful AI-driven forecasting and sales visibility platform. Armed with Aviso, executives, managers, reps and sales operations leaders in large, multi-level sales organizations at HubSpot, LogRhythm, Splunk, Pandora, and Apttus and many more, take control of sales performance and make informed decisions that accelerate sales growth. Only Aviso leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide data-driven forecasts, 360-degree visibility into sales performance and pipeline health, an automated rollup, and machine learning insight into deals and pipeline value to provide a clear path to achieve both current and future goals. Aviso is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. For additional information, visit us at aviso.com.