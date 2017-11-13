Mandeville Private Client Inc. Continues to Enhance Advisor and Client Experience With Content Marketing Solution

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Mandeville Private Client Inc. ("Mandeville") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with AdvisorStream Ltd. ("AdvisorStream"), an automated marketing platform. This relationship will provide Mandeville advisors with access to curated and fully licensed content from the world's most credible news sources to create engaging digital experiences for their clients and prospective clients - from newsletters, emails, website posts and social media posts. Mandeville is committed to enhancing the advisor and client experience and AdvisorStream's curation and automation services will work to ensure relevant and timely communication between Mandeville advisors and their clients and prospective clients.

"This technological capability is part of the client/advisor experience road map that Mandeville is pursuing. We believe this content marketing platform will help our advisors deepen client relationships and capture new business with credible and engaging content," said Frank Laferriere, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mandeville. "We understand that for advisors to effectively retain and grow their client base, they need to ensure consistent and relevant communication across all digital channels."

AdvisorStream's team of content experts license and curate thousands of articles and videos daily through their unique partnerships with world top publishers, including Bloomberg, Forbes, Reuters, CNN Business and many more, for advisors to leverage across all digital channels - with full automation. "We are enthusiastic about this new relationship with Mandeville. We feel it will go a long way to help their advisors save valuable time, money and resources as well as help them to demonstrate their thought leadership and distinguish them from their competition," stated Kevin Mulhern, CEO and co-founder of AdvisorStream. "We are fully committed to helping advisors with their digital marketing efforts."

About Mandeville Holdings Inc.

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee-Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies, which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited's conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world's most successful institutions and affluent investors. "The Wealthy Invest Differently."- Mandeville understands this and is committed to democratizing opportunities for wealth creation typically reserved for the affluent and institutional investor.

About AdvisorStream Ltd.

AdvisorStream is an end-to-end content marketing platform built specifically to create and deliver powerful client communications for financial advisors and insurance agents. The digital platform enables digital marketing across all channels, including email, social media, websites, blogs, and client portals. Through licensing partnerships with more than 2 dozen world respected publishers including The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, Forbes, The Economist, The Washington Post and The Globe and Mail, AdvisorStream curates the most relevant recent content for use in marketing efforts. The platform integrates seamlessly with firms' existing review and approval workflows, and works with all archiving systems without large capital investments.

AdvisorStream delivers millions of communications for advisors each month at more than 250 different financial services firms. The AdvisorStream approach has proven that high quality content driven marketing initiatives increase client retention and drive new accounts to help advisors grow their business.