Mandeville Private Client Inc. Further Enhances Client Experience With Innovative Technology

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - Mandeville Private Client Inc. ("Mandeville") is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a new digital client onboarding solution for its advisors. Working with Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), Mandeville implemented Fidelity's electronic client account platform ("eCap") with integrated e-signature and approval workflow to improve the quality and timeliness of the onboarding process for advisors and investors.

eCap provides Mandeville Advisors with the ability to complete new account applications online and have their clients electronically sign account forms. Moreover, eCap provides Mandeville Advisors the ability to process individual accounts and households, as well as automate the transition of an Advisor's entire practice. This innovative digital solution reduces the friction and complexity of what has historically been a frustrating process for advisors and investors.

Mandeville's new digital signature solution enables Mandeville Advisors to create a fully digital solution for their clients, allowing them to view and sign documents from their computer, laptop or other mobile devices. Documents are imaged and automated workflow manages the approval and account opening process. Simplifying and automating the process creates an enhanced client experience and ensures transfers are initiated quickly once accounts are approved.

"Fidelity Clearing Canada's delivery of innovative solutions is one important way we help our brokers and portfolio managers grow their businesses," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC. "We are privileged to have engaged clients like Mandeville leverage our platform capabilities to better service their advisors and investors."

"This technological capability is part of the client/advisor experience road map that Mandeville is pursuing. We view technology as an enabler through which Advisors are efficient, freeing them up to focus on building deeper meaningful relationships with their clients," said Frank Laferriere, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mandeville. "By using eCap, our digital signature solution, clients will have a better overall experience in their journey with their Mandeville Advisor."

