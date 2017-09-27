Manhattan Co-op Chooses InVerde e+ Power

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - Tecogen® Inc. ( NASDAQ : TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce its latest order of two InVerde e+ units to a co-op on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The sale includes both turnkey installation and a long-term service contract.

In speaking about the sale, Tecogen's Director of Project Development, Abinand Rangesh, stated, "We are very pleased to be the go-to CHP vendor for high end residential buildings in New York City. We are able to offer full turnkey installation in the city. Our successful track record in the market is the key differentiator that secured this sale."

Benjamin Locke, Co-CEO of Tecogen, stated, "Our turnkey installation capability has proven itself to be an important factor in our success as a company. In particular, it has helped to make the upgrade of the InVerde e+ that we rolled out in early 2016 extremely popular. The strong demand we are seeing for this product is a team achievement and speaks to the tremendous quality of the men and women of Tecogen. I am proud of their professionalism and dedication to the highest level of customer service."

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, Ilios, Tecochill, Ultera, and e+, are registered trademarks or trademark pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our present intent, beliefs or expectations, and are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors such as economic conditions, significant product and service competition and other factors described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "will," "believe," "plan," "should," "continue," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operation results such as revenue growth and earnings, strategies for business development and customer base growth.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.