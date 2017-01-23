Manitex International, Inc. Announces Strategic Alternatives Being Considered for A.S.V., LLC

BRIDGEVIEW, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Manitex International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized equipment, announced today that its Board of Directors is considering strategic alternatives for A.S.V., LLC, its joint venture with Terex Corporation ( NYSE : TEX), to realize maximum value for Manitex shareholders. The Board's review will include the possibility of a sale of all or a portion of ASV or Manitex's ownership stake (51%) in ASV, as well as the possibility of ASV becoming a public company.

ASV is a manufacturer of high quality compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. Prior to the formation of the joint venture, ASV was a wholly owned subsidiary of Terex Corporation, and prior to its acquisition by Terex, ASV was an independent, publicly traded company.

The Board has not made a decision to enter into any transaction at this time, and the consideration of strategic alternatives may not result in the consummation of any transaction. The Company does not intend to make further public comment regarding any transaction unless and until the Board makes a decision with respect to a specific transaction or otherwise concludes its review.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered specialized equipment including boom trucks, cranes, and other related industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Italy, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. ASV, our Joint Venture with Terex Corporation, manufactures and sells a line of high quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

