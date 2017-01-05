Manitok Energy Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Operating Officer and Re-Aligned Management Responsibilities

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) -

Manitok Energy Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Manitok") (TSX VENTURE:MEI) announces the resignation of Cameron Vouri from his position of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Mr. Vouri accepted the position as Manitok's COO in September 2013 in order to assist the Corporation's transition from a single core area operational focus to a multiple core area operational strategy. With the successful transition completed, Mr. Vouri resigned from his executive position so that he could pursue other ambitions. Manitok would like to thank Mr. Vouri for his dedicated service as COO and contribution to the Corporation's growth and development over the past three years.

Mr. Vouri will remain as a director on Manitok's board, a position he has served since the Corporation's inception in 2010, where he is also a member of the Reserves and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Greg Vavra, the Corporation's Executive Vice President, Business Development, and Tim Jerhoff, the Corporation's Vice President, Engineering and Production, will assume Mr. Vouri's various corporate and operational responsibilities moving forward.

Manitok is a public oil and gas exploration and development company focused on Lithic Glauconitic light oil in southeast Alberta and Cardium light oil in west central Alberta. The Corporation utilizes its expertise, combined with the latest recovery techniques, to develop the remaining untapped oil and liquids-rich natural gas pools in its core areas of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

