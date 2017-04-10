Manitou Gold Announces Executive Appointment

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou") today announced the appointment of Mr. Pat Dubreuil to the position of President of the Company.

Mr. Dubreuil, MBA, is an entrepreneur with expertise in the natural resources sector and was named 2016 Northern Ontario Business Entrepreneur of the year. He currently serves as research and development director for the Centre of Excellence for Mining Innovation ("CEMI") and as project manager for CEMI's Ultra Deep Mining Network ("UDMN"), where he has been overseeing the commercial development of new and innovative mining technologies and processes. He also serves as a director for Nickel Basin Development Corporation, a financial lending agency for FedNor. Pat is the founder and President of Let's Roll 'Ideation' Consulting. His consultancy specializes in professional Business Development for the regional and international markets.

Richard Murphy, who previously held the roles of both President and Chief Executive Officer, will remain in the role of CEO. Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Dubreuil to the role of President, Mr. Murphy stated "I am very impressed with Pat's energy, tenacity and professionalism. I look forward to working closely with Pat in advancing our Kenwest and Gaffney projects, as well as growing our Company through new business development opportunities."

In connection with this appointment, the Company has granted options to Mr. Dubreuil to acquire 1,000,000 shares of the company at a price of $0.10 each. The options have a two year term.

