Mansfield-Martin Reports Geology Results

TOMBSTONE, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MCPI) filed its 2Q Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2017; the filing can be found on-line at the link set out below. The delayed filing reflects the Company's closing of its acquisition of mining properties in the Tombstone Mining District first announced in late 2016.

In connection with the closing and subsequent filing, the Company has obtained a Fair Value Opinion from Frank H. Blair, Spokane, WA, a noted independent geologist, that states as follows:

If the writer should make a decision to purchase or sell the Mansfield-Martin properties in the Tombstone District, Cochise County, Arizona the recommendation would be an affirmative yes to PURCHASE the M&M Tombstone properties. A value placed on the Lucky Cuss Structural trend could from the five underground mines along the 3,500 foot trend produce approximately 1,400,000 ounces of metal containing an average of 0.210 oz. Au/t and 45oz. Ag/ton. With gold at $1,200/ounce and silver at $17/ounce this would produce a gross value of $24 million. The other two targets in the initial exploration program will probably be equal to or surpass the Lucky Cuss Trend. A total fair value of the Mansfield-Martin Tombstone Program can be subjectively adjusted to a gross value of $72,000,000.

The Company believes these figures are conservative, especially in so far as they cover only three of the properties held in its portfolio, but reliable. We intend to commence our Phase I development program in 4Q 2017.

About Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc.

Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. is principally engaged in a variety of mining activities on owned and claimed property in Arizona's Tombstone Mining District, a historically prolific zone of silver and gold production. Mansfield-Martin is an SEC-Reporting company, and has approximately 335 million shares issued and over 200 shareholders. Additional information can be found at www.mansfieldmartin.com or in its SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Mansfield-martin&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

