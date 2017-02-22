Maple Leaf Capitalizing on Legal Cannabis in the U.S. and Canada -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced the publication of an article and executive video interview covering Maple Leaf Green World Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: MGW) ( OTCQB : MGWFF) efforts in both the Canadian and the U.S. cannabis markets.

There are many different opportunities for investors on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, but few companies offer investors all-in-one exposure to the best segments of both markets, particularly with pure-play exposure to cannabis cultivation and harvesting. The article takes a look at Maple Leaf's presence in California, Nevada, and British Columbia, comprising three of the largest medical and recreational cannabis markets in North America.

In the interview, Maple Leaf Vice President of Business Development Bill Monroe outlines the company's current position and vision for the future in all of these markets, and highlights the value proposition for potential investors.

Maple Leaf Green World operates a joint venture with a non-profit co-op collective located near Palm Springs, CA. The company built two greenhouses on a 20 acre property that it purchased and currently harvests between 100 and 150 pounds of medical marijuana six times per year in a continuous cycle. With enough space for 100 greenhouses, the company has ample opportunities to expand with recreational legalization in the works.

The company is in the process of acquiring a cultivation license in Nevada through its acquisition of BioNeva Innovations of Henderson LLC, which owns and operates a 33,500 square foot cultivation facility that's pending approval in Henderson -- just 15 minutes from Las Vegas. The move could provide the company with a valuable footprint in the Nevada market that's in close proximity to Las Vegas' significant tourist economy.

In Canada, Maple Leaf Green World is in the last stage of approval (Stage 5) to become a licensed producer under the ACMPR program. With an 80,000 square foot facility under construction, the company could become one of the largest licensed producers in the market. The company also has the potential to build up to 300,000 square foot of greenhouses on properties that it has under its control if expansion makes sense down the road.

Please follow the link to read the full article and see the interview: http://www.cannabisfn.com/maple-leaf-capitalize-on-legal-cannabis-in-the-u-s-and-canada/

