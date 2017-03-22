Maple Leaf Doubles Down on ACMPR License -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Maple Leaf Green World Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: MGW) ( OTCQB : MGWFF) plans to obtain licensed producer status over the near-term.

Canada's cannabis industry is expected to reach upwards of $20 billion in annual revenue over the coming years as recreational legalization is rolled out nationwide. Investors looking to capitalize on these dynamics have a limited number of opportunities with less than 40 producers licensed by Health Canada. Since most of these companies already trade with C$100+ million market capitalizations, investors may want to consider those close to obtaining a license.

Maple Leaf is in the last stage of approval ("Stage 5") to become a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). With many licensed producers trading with $100+ million market capitalizations, a license could be a significant opportunity for the company given its modest C$77 million existing market cap (as of March 16, 2017) -- even without considering its other business ventures in the United States.

In March, the company announced that it intends to raise up to C$6 million in a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors. The proposed private placement consists of an offering of up to 11 million units at a subscription price of $0.55 per unit, each unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.85 for a period of two years after closing.

Maple Leaf has been working with TheraCann, a leading full service international marijuana consultancy, to prepare for the final stage of approval from Health Canada. After completing a site visit, the team made the decision to construct a new facility on 33 acres of vacant land rather than attempting to renovate the existing facility. This will enable the company to use the latest technologies to increase production per square foot and reduce production costs.

