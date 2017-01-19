Maple Peak Announces Latest Business Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR RELEASE TO US NEWS

WIRE SERVICES

Maple Peak Investments Inc. ("Maple Peak" or the Company) (TSX VENTURE:MAP) is pleased to announce the following potential business and investment opportunities in gaming and leisure space industry for Maple Peak to keep the shareholders and potential investors of Maple Peak informed of the latest business development of Maple Peak.

Investment opportunities

Maple Peak is pleased with the success it has enjoyed with its securities investments in Melco International Development Limited (HKEX:200.HK) and MelcoLot Limited (HKEX:8198.HK) in the past year and is actively exploring business and investment opportunities in the gaming and leisure-related industry in Europe and America.

Maple Peak is evaluating a number of online gaming platforms in Europe & America and is seeking a partner with expertise in providing online gaming technology to tap into the expanding market.

At this time, Maple Peak is also reviewing various business opportunities in the legalized medical marijuana market in the United States of America and Canada. The Company is in the process of identifying a suitable business with existing operations and licenses in the medical marijuana industry. Each business proposal will undergo an extensive vetting and review process to ensure the identification of all risks and issues. Maple Peak is seeking an investment that will take advantage of the full potential of the medical marijuana market and possible liberalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Reasons for and Benefits of the Investment

Based on the expertise and business connections of its management in various fields, the Board believes that these opportunities would allow Maple Peak to maximize the shareholders' value.

Maple Peak will conduct thorough legal, business and financial due diligence review on the target opportunities before any direct investments.

Additional information about Maple Peak is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

MAPLE PEAK INVESTMENTS INC.



Dennis Tam, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statement such as "Maple Peak is evaluating a number of online gaming platforms in Europe & America and is seeking for a partner with expertise in providing online gaming technology to tap on the expanding market"; "[t]he Company is in a process to identify a suitable business with existing operation and license in the medical marijuana"; "[e]ach business proposal will undergo an extensive vetting and scrutiny process to ensure the identification of all risks and issues" and "Maple Peak is seeking an investment that will take advantage of the full potential of the medical marijuana market and possible liberalization of marijuana for recreation use". These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors such as general economic and market conditions affecting the capital markets in Europe and America, government regulations on the gaming and the marijuana industries in the applicable jurisdictions, and availability of the Company's resources and personnel to identify and select an investment opportunity in the gaming and the marijuana industries. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Maple Peak believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Maple Peak disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.