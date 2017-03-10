Maple Peak Investments Completes $3.33 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Maple Peak Investments Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MAP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 6, 2017, for gross proceeds of $3,330,000.

The Private Placement consisted of 3,700,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), at $0.90 per Share. All of the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring July 11, 2017.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Shares to invest into companies within the scope of the Company's investment policy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MAPLE PEAK INVESTMENTS INC.

Dr. Dennis Tam, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Certain statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact relating to Maple Peak Investment Inc., are to be considered forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "considers", "significant", "intends", "targets", "estimates", "seeks", attempts", "assumes", and other similar expressions.

