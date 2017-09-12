Mappedin & Apple bring indoor mapping to leading retail properties

With the release of iOS 11, Mappedin customers will be able to export accurate map data to the Apple Maps platform to create a more interactive shopping experience

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Mappedin, the leading provider of indoor GIS and wayfinding, announced today a new collaboration with Apple to export its mall customers' data to Apple Maps. Representing some of the world's leading REITs and mall owners, Mappedin's customers can now easily make updates to property data across their wayfinding platforms (websites, kiosks, apps) and have that information reflected in Apple Maps on shoppers' iPhones or iPads.

A truly interactive experience within bricks and mortar

Using Mappedin's platform, REITs can now provide Apple Maps users with detailed floor plans for mall properties around the world. Users can zoom in to view the exact location of stores, restaurants, restrooms, escalators, elevators, and stairs on each floor. Users can also filter stores by categories such as clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty and food.

"Apple's new indoor mapping feature unlocks huge potential for retailers to provide the omni-channel shopping experience today's consumers desire," says Patrick Flanagan, VP of Digital Marketing & Strategy at Simon Property Group, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. "Using Mappedin's tools, our team has the ability to make updates to our center maps to show store changes, new amenity and service deployments and have that information reflected across our wayfinding technology now including the Apple Maps platform. That ability allows us to form a powerful and consistent connection with our shoppers."

Rich data gathering allows retailers to better understand and enhance the customer journey

With data coming in from Mappedin's wayfinding platforms, and now the Apple Maps platform, property owners will gain additional insight into shopper intent, allowing them to reinvent consumers' shopping experience.

"90% of all retail transactions still involve physical stores, but consumers now expect digital experiences as part of physical ones. At Mappedin, we have worked to make this a reality for over 500M square feet of premium retail space with our customers. It's always about the experience. We are thrilled to see Apple, a world-class company and a leading retailer, contribute back to the digital brick ecosystem," says Hongwei Liu, founder and CEO of Mappedin.

About Mappedin

Mappedin powers search and discovery indoors. The software platform provides industry leading tools for REITs and retailers to manage their dynamic indoor information and build digital wayfinding experiences into their customer-facing applications.

Founded by University of Waterloo Engineering alumni in 2011, Mappedin is headquartered in the Waterloo Region of Ontario. Mappedin is backed by a prodigious group of Canadian investors, most notably Esri Canada, the industry standard for GIS technologies, and is currently being utilized by clients across North America and around the world. For more information, please visit www.mappedin.com, or follow us on Twitter @mappedin