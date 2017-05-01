MapR CEO Matt Mills to Keynote at Collision 2017

Converged Data Platform Pioneer to Show the Way Beyond Big Data

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the Converged Data Platform that enables organizations to create intelligent applications that fully integrate analytics with operational processes in real time, announced today that CEO Matt Mills will be delivering an upcoming keynote on the SaaS Monster stage at Collision 2017.

Data is proving to be the new currency in the digital economy. While there have been advancements with the application of big data, it hasn't lived up to the hype in terms of fundamentally changing how business gets done. Real transformation is now happening with the advent of intelligent applications that operationalize all of an organization's data, allowing them to move from just knowing to actually doing in real-time. These new applications are translating critical business problems into data-driven solutions.

MapR keynote details:

WHAT: Why Everything You Know About Big Data is Wrong

WHEN: Thursday, May 4, 2:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE: Saas Monster Stage, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

WHO: Matt Mills, CEO, MapR

Not attending? The keynote will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Collision is "America's fastest growing tech conference" created by the team behind Web Summit. In two years, Collision has grown to almost 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. Attendees include CEOs of both the world's fastest growing startups and the world's largest companies, alongside leading investors and media. Collocated with Collision, SaaS Monster is the world's largest and most important technology marketplace, a crossroads for the world's largest buyers and sellers of technology, alongside many of the world's most disruptive emerging technology companies. It will feature the most disruptive startups and companies in cloud computing, big data, security, marketing, customer service, and enterprise technology.

About Matt Mills

Matt Mills is the Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member at MapR Technologies. Mills is a seasoned industry veteran with a strong track record for leading high-growth organizations. He joined MapR after 20 years at Oracle, most recently leading the North American business while serving on the company's executive committee.

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have a data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP, and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.