MapR Executives to Speak on the Cloud, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation at Strata+Hadoop World 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry's only Converged Data Platform, today announced several of the company's experts in big data will present at Strata+Hadoop World 2017 held at San Jose Convention Center, March 13-17. The event brings together data scientists, innovators, and executives to discuss the most challenging problems, intriguing use cases and exciting opportunities in data today.

MapR will be at booth #1009 showcasing high-speed streaming analytics, performance monitoring system for cluster-wide operational visibility, interactive SQL with Apache Drill, and more. There will also be complimentary O'Reilly books and author signings for "Streaming Architecture" and "Data Where You Want It: Geo-Distribution of Big Data and Analytics," a new report by Ted Dunning and Ellen Friedman. In-booth theater sessions will include real-time event streaming, native JSON support in NoSQL, data security, and Apache Drill.

Details on MapR-featured conference sessions:

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 AM

Where: LL20 C

What: Jim Scott, director, enterprise strategy and architecture at MapR, will present, "Cloudy with a Chance of On-Prem." In this talk, Jim will explore different use cases that may be best run in the cloud versus on-premises, points out opportunities to optimize cost and operational benefits, and explains how to get the data moved between locations.

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 PM

Where: LL20 B

What: Crystal Valentine, vice president, technology strategy at MapR, will lead the session, "Connected Vehicle: A Global Cloud Processing Application." Connected vehicle applications require massive amounts of data to be transported and analyzed in order to support high-frequency decision-making requirements. Crystal outlines the five foundational characteristics of a next-generation big data platform that can support innovative connected vehicle and mobility services applications.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 9:25 AM

Where: Grand Ballroom

What: Ted Dunning, chief application architect at MapR, will present, "Turning the Internet Upside Down: Driving Big Data Right to the Edge." The internet of things is turning the internet upside down, and the effects are causing all kinds of problems. We have to answer questions about how to have data where we want it and computation where we need it -- and we have to coordinate and control all of this while maintaining visibility and security. Ted shares solutions for this problem from across multiple industries and businesses.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 AM

Where: 210 D/H

What: Jack Norris, senior vice president of data and applications at MapR, will present, "The Main Event: Identifying and Exploiting the Keys to Digital Transformation." In this talk, Jack will discuss how streams can be used to incorporate analytics into business functions and how to move from a reporting perspective to a real-time adjustment.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 11:50 AM

Where: 210 B/F

What: Crystal Valentine leads a tutorial on "Machine Learning and Microservices: a Framework for Next-Gen Applications." Machine learning algorithms have gained much attention because of their potential to improve predictions & optimize business operations across industry verticals. Building and scoring models, however, presents a significant computational challenge, requiring massive training data and complex pipelines. In this talk, Crystal will present the benefits of an agile and flexible microservices approach.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 2:40 PM

Where: LL20 D

What: Joseph Blue, data scientist, and Carol McDonald, solution architect at MapR, will demonstrate how combining visualization and alerting enables healthcare professionals to improve outcomes and reduce costs. In this presentation, "Applying Machine Learning to Live Patient Data," Joseph and Carol will share lessons learned from real world experiences in the medical field.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 4:20 PM

Where: 230 C

What: Ted Dunning will present a talk on "Tensor abuse in the Workplace." During this discussion, Ted will demystify modern tensor-based computation systems by showing how they implement incredibly simple operations and allow us to express these operations concisely. While tensor-based systems are often used for developing deep neural networks, Ted shows how they can be used for a number of other computations as well -- offering examples using TensorFlow that illustrate this simplicity and sophistication.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 5:10 PM

Where: 210 A/E

What: Dale Kim, senior director, industry solutions, at MapR, will present, "Architectural Considerations for Building Big Data Applications in the Cloud." Dale will share insights on architecting big data applications for the cloud, using an example reference application his team built and published as context for describing several key requirements for cloud-based environments.

MapR will also present at several industry meetups this month, including "Streaming with MapR and StreamSets Data Collector," with SF Bay Area Data Ingest at MapR headquarters in San Jose, CA on March 2; "Data Science and the Connected Car," with DFW Data Science in Frisco, TX on March 2; and "MapR Converged Data Platform for Docker," with Docker Alexandria in Alexandria, VA on March 22.

