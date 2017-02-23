SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the first and only converged data platform, is advising Susan G. Komen as the breast cancer organization convenes its second national conference with subject matter experts working to leverage Big Data for breast cancer care.

MapR, which provides solutions for organizations to solve big data challenges, is playing an important role at this conference as Komen examines how to best manage and gain analytical insights from data provided by leading researchers, academics, hospitals, doctors, care providers, patients, and donors.

In 2017, about 255,180 cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. alone. MapR's VP of Technology Strategy, Crystal Valentine, is participating in the Big Data for Breast Cancer West Coast Conference (BD4BC\WC) February 23 in Menlo Park, Calif. Leaders from healthcare organizations as well as academic institutions are facilitating discussions on infrastructure, research and clinical applications to benefit Susan G. Komen's institutional goals. Lending a critical point of view to this conversation, MapR is helping the organization in its efforts to end breast cancer not only in the U.S., but also throughout the world.

"The challenge of leveraging different data sets to improve breast cancer patient outcomes is not unlike the challenges modern enterprises face in leveraging data to gain competitive advantage. At MapR, we talk about 'activating data,' which means using data not only to gain insights but also to make impactful decisions," said Valentine. "MapR fundamentally understands the issues Susan G. Komen is facing, and is philosophically aligned with the nonprofit's mission and organizational goals. Advising Komen on how to manage and activate big data to improve the treatment and outcomes of breast cancer patients worldwide is a privilege and a deep honor."

Experts in cancer research, genomics, bioethics and patient advocacy are convening at the conference to break down the silos that separate their data so their work can be utilized more efficiently toward the search for cures. During the conference, leading technologists will be discussing how to better aggregate their multiple data sources to gain insights that serve Komen's mission.

"As a global organization that is working to address breast cancer both in laboratories and in communities, we have witnessed firsthand the incredibly complex data management challenge the healthcare community faces," said Stephanie Birkey-Reffey, Ph.D., Susan G. Komen Sr. Director, Evaluation & Outcomes, and project manager of BD4BC\WC. "We are very pleased to benefit from the expertise of MapR and other industry leaders who can help guide new solutions to delivering quality care to patients."

Valentine will be leading a discussion on how converged data can empower stakeholders to perform new kinds of analyses in real-time. Other attendees include representatives from IBM Watson, NanoString, Genomic Health and CLOUD, Inc.

Resources

Read about MapR's work with leading healthcare institutions

Tweet this: @MapR supports @SusanGKomen at Big Data for Breast Cancer meeting

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have an unparalleled data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. World-class companies have realized more than five times their return on investment using MapR. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.