MapR Names Simon Dale Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., the provider of the only converged data platform, today announced the appointment of Simon Dale to lead the organization in the Asia Pacific region. As Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Simon is responsible for MapR business expansion across the region, including sales growth, partner development, strategic planning, and customer engagement.

"With his expertise in driving successful go-to-market teams and helping customers achieve successful results, we are pleased to have Simon lead our APAC organization," said Jim Kowalski, chief revenue officer, MapR Technologies, "His background combines exceptional operational execution with outstanding sales performance and customer engagement that will enable us to continue to accelerate our growth across the region."

Prior to joining MapR, Simon was a member of the senior executive team at SAP Asia Pacific where he launched and managed several traditional software and cloud services businesses. With a 25-year career in the technology industry, Simon has worked extensively across Asia Pacific and Japan introducing new products and services to markets as well as building and developing new sales teams.

"MapR presents a once in a generation opportunity to re-platform enterprise organizations," said Dale. "There is tremendous growth potential for MapR across Asia. I look forward to contributing to the company's momentum and expansion of our customer and partner ecosystem in the region."

About MapR Technologies

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., MapR provides the industry's only Converged Data Platform that enables customers to harness the power of big data by combining analytics in real-time to operational applications to improve business outcomes. With MapR, enterprises have an unparalleled data management platform for undertaking digital transformation initiatives to achieve competitive edge. World-class companies have realized more than five times their return on investment using MapR. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other leading businesses are part of the global MapR partner ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mapr.com.