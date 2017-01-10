MapR Recognized for Product Vision and Execution

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry's only Converged Data Platform, today announced it recently received two industry awards, the DBTA's Trending Setting Leaders Award 2017 and Top Five in ESG's Delta-V Award. MapR was recognized for its ability to execute on its product vision thereby helping organizations derive greater benefit from their data and make faster and smarter decisions.

The DBTA Trend Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2017 honored recipients for "stepping up to help customers address their data-driven challenges and opportunities, with the associated demand for capabilities spanning self-service access, real-time insights, security, collaboration, governance, scalability, high availability, and more."

MapR was also named to the "Top Five" by ESG in the 2016 Delta-V Award as a company that has accelerated and improved its positions in the big data and analytics marketplace.

"In a year where many were critical of the various Hadoop distribution darlings losing momentum, I'd contend MapR has arguably delivered the biggest re-invention, except it's actually just executed on exactly what it said all along," said Nik Rouda, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "The Converged Data Platform is radically elegant and couldn't have been built without the clever architectural decisions made early on. It's only now that everyone else is finally appreciating the advantages. Converged MapR has diverged from the pack."

Built on patented technology, the MapR Converged Data Platform was designed from the ground up to support breakthrough, next-gen applications that bring together operations and analytics to impact business outcomes in real time.

"We are honored by this most recent round of industry recognition for our ability to execute and for our product innovation," said Dale Kim, senior director of product marketing, MapR Technologies. "We've brought to market a big data platform that is unlike any other. MapR enables customers to capture new revenue opportunities, reduce costs, and mitigate risk without making tradeoffs in their data platform around performance, scale, and reliability."

