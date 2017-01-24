MapR Technologies Supplies Real-Time Data and Log Analysis to SK infosec

MapR Converged Data Platform provides the required high performance, stability and cost efficiency for an agile and reliable security service

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry's only Converged Data Platform, today announced that Seoul, Korea-based SK infosec, the leading information security service provider, added the MapR Converged Data Platform's real-time data and log analysis feature in SK infosec's security platform.

The MapR Converged Data Platform provides real-time data analysis to track down known threats against networks. The real-time capabilities process and analyze data instantly across SK infosec's security platform, which allows their customers to gain strong competitive advantage.

MapR provides immediate intrusion detection and real-time search, delivering greater reliability with no downtime during disaster situations. It also provides no message loss and consistency of collected real-time security data. Leveraging Apache Spark for real-time processing and machine learning, enterprises can increase performance, scalability, interoperability, and efficiency through a single, converged big data platform that eliminates data silos.

"SK infosec selected the MapR solution to take advantage of its reliable service which has great importance in managed security," said Jae Woo Lee, director, SK infosec. "MapR is the only enterprise platform provider that can seamlessly support our security solution and the integration of SK infosec's solutions."

"MapR enables our customers and partners to advance to the next level with industry-best reliability, resiliency, and speed, all delivered by the MapR Converged Data Platform," said Daniel Kim, country manager, Korea, MapR Technologies. "Through our collaboration with SK infosec, MapR is helping companies in Korea rapidly respond to changes in IT environments and accelerate their business."

About MapR Technologies

