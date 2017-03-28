Marathon Gold Files 43-101 Technical Report for Updated Resources at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp: 1.4 million oz. (M&I) at 1.91 g/t Au and 766,500 oz. (Inferred) at 2.24 g/t Au

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Marathon Gold Corporation ("Marathon" or the "Company") (TSX: MOZ) today announced that it has made the regulatory filing of the report entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Valentine Lake Project." The updated resource was announced on February 21, 2017 and completed by Micon International Limited ("Micon").

"The increase in resources is driven almost entirely from drilling at the Marathon Deposit since April 2015. The total resource for the Marathon Deposit of 483,800 oz. grading 1.72 g/t measured and indicated and 583,400 oz. grading 2.20 g/t was accomplished with less than 41,000 m of diamond drilling. The scale of the mineralization is such that resources can be gained quickly and efficiently by drilling," said Phillip Walford, President and CEO of Marathon.

Highlights of the Resource:

Measured & indicated resources have increased by 31% while Inferred resources have increased by 284% for the Valentine Lake Property.

Almost all the increase in resources is from the growth of the Marathon Deposit

All of the new open pit resources are in the 2 g/t Au range at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp.

The In Pit resources represent 93% of the Measured and Indicated resources

The underground resources at the Marathon Deposit are the largest on the property.

The sub-vertical mineralized corridor of the Marathon Deposit has a current drilled strike length of over 400 meters, extends to depth for more than 500 meters, and is open in all directions.

All four of the known gold deposits at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp are open along strike and to depth.

Two drills are currently drilling infill and exploration holes at the Marathon Deposit and will continue until spring thaw makes this drilling too difficult.

Deposit / Category Open Pit Underground Total (0.40 g Au/t cut-off) (1.60 g Au/t cut-off Marathon Deposit 2.00 g Au/t cut-off Leprechaun) Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold (kt) (g/t) (oz) (kt) (g/t) (oz) (kt) (g/t) (oz) Total Measured (M) 5,249 1.94 327,100 53 4.87 8,400 5,302 1.97 335,500 Total Indicated (I) 16,551 1.81 965,700 717 3.77 87,000 17,268 1.90 1,052,700 Total M+I 21,800 1.84 1,292,800 770 3.85 95,400 22,570 1.91 1,388,200 Total Inferred 8,838 1.98 562,600 1,830 3.47 203,900 10,668 2.24 766,500

2017 Resource vs. 2015 Resource Open Pit Underground Total (0.40 g Au/t cut-off 2017)

(0.50 g Au/t cut-off 2015) (1.60g Au/t cut-off Marathon Deposit 2.00g Au/t cut-off Leprechaun) Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold Tonnes Grade Gold (kt) (g/t) (oz) (kt) (g/t) (oz) (kt) (g/t) (oz) Total M+I(April 2015) 13,963 2.05 919,000 1,031 4.26 141,100 14,994 2.20 1,060,100 Total M+I(February 2017) 21,800 1.84 1,292,800 770 3.85 95,400 22,570 1.91 1,388,200 Variance +7,837 -0.21 +373,000 -261 -0.42 -45,700 +7,576 -0.29 328,100 +56% -10% +41% -25% -10% -32% +51 % -13% +31% Total Inferred(April 2015) 1,678 1.96 106,000 506 5.77 93,800 2,184 2.85 199,800 Total Inferred(February 2017) 8,838 1.98 562,600 1,830 3.47 203,900 10,668 2.24 766,500 Variance +7,160 +0.02 +456,600 +1,324 -2.30 +110,100 +8,484 -0.61 +566,700 +427% +0.01% +431% +262% -40% +117% +388% -21% +284%

Phillip Walford P.Geo, President and CEO of Marathon and Sherry Dunsworth, Senior VP of Exploration, are Marathon's Qualified Persons in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 with respect to this release. Mr. Walford and Mrs. Dunsworth have reviewed the contents for accuracy and have approved this new release on behalf of Marathon.

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the JEA Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Research & Development Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador has granted approximately 75% of the costs of the current seismic program to Marathon Gold and we appreciate this support.

