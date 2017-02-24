Marathon Gold to Participate at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference and PDAC 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Marathon Gold Corporation ("Marathon" or the "Company") (TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce that, Marathon's President & Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Walford will be attending the BMO Capital Markets 26th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida from February 26, 2017 to March 1, 2017.

Marathon will also be attending PDAC 2017 International Convention in Toronto, Canada, Booth #2241 in the Investor Exchange from Sunday through Wednesday, March 5-8, 2017. Company representatives will be available to provide updates on the exploration and drilling campaign at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp in Newfoundland, Canada.

About Marathon Gold Corporation

Marathon Gold Corporation (TSX: MOZ) is a gold exploration company rapidly advancing its 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp located in Newfoundland, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Lake Property currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, gold resources totaling 1,388,200 oz. gold at 1.91 g/t (Measured & Indicated) and 766,500 oz. gold at 2.24 g/t (Inferred), (February 2017). These resources occur over a 20-km long system of gold bearing veins and much of the 24,000-hectare property has not been explored in detail to date. Drilling in 2017 will continue to focus on expanding the Marathon Deposit at surface and to depth. The property is accessible by a year-round gravel road, is located proximal to Newfoundland's main electrical grid, and the Company has constructed and maintains a 50-person all-season camp at the project. Recent metallurgical tests have demonstrated 93% to 98% recoveries via conventional milling and 50% to 70% recoveries via low cost heap leaching at both the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits.To find out more information on the Valentine Lake Gold Camp please visit www.marathon-gold.com.

