Marathon Patent Group Explores Additional Intellectual Property Business Lines

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and management company, continues to explore new business opportunities in which the combination of the Company's expertise and deep industry relationships allow for potentially unique new business services to be provided.

Pursuant to this effort, the Company formally announces its strategic relationship with Hermes Patents to share information, provide services and pursue mutual strategic and financial objectives. Hermes Patents founders, Pascal Asselot, formerly the head of development and licensing at French sovereign patent fund France Brevets and Erich Spangenberg, Marathon's Director of Acquisitions, Licensing and Strategy, are uniquely positioned to understand and pursue new global market opportunities.

Doug Croxall, CEO of Marathon, stated, "Hermes Patents is both an excellent strategic partner and logical extension for Marathon, helping us evolve beyond the licensing of patents and intellectual property to capture more components of the global intellectual property management value chain. This relationship has been in development for a considerable period of time, requiring nominal investment by Marathon. While still at an early stage, we believe it represents a potential significant future opportunity. We look forward to working with Hermes Patents towards collective value creation."

Marathon is an IP licensing and management company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management.

