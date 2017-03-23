Marathon Patent Group, Inc. to Announce Year End 2016 Financial Results on March 30, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and commercialization company, announced today that the Company will issue its year end 2016 financial results after the market closes on Thursday March 30, 2017.

Marathon will host a corresponding conference call to discuss the results with Chief Executive Officer Doug Croxall and Chief Financial Officer Frank Knuettel II on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-0792 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International calls should dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.marathonpg.com. The broadcast will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 13, 2017 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13658360.

About Marathon Patent Group, Inc.

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management. The Company's commercialization division is focused on the full commercialization lifecycle which includes discovering opportunities, performing due diligence, providing capital, managing development, protecting and developing IP, assisting in execution of the business plan, and realizing shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, but not limited to, the amount and use of proceeds the Company expects to receive from the sale of the shares of common stock in the registered direct offering and the closing of the transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate, and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.