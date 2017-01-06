Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Announces that the USPTO has Denied Toyota Motor Corporation's Petition Requesting Institution of Inter Partes Review

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2017) - Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and commercialization company, announced today that on January 5, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") of the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued a ruling denying the IPR2016-01382 petition filed by Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") against U.S. Patent No. 5,732,375 ("375 Patent").

The '375 patent is assigned to Signal IP, Inc. ("Signal"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marathon Patent Group.

The '375 patent has been asserted against Toyota in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ("CACD"), Case No. CACD-2-15-cv-05162.

"We are pleased with the USPTO's decisions denying Toyota's IPR petition," said Doug Croxall, CEO of Marathon Patent Group. "These rulings, along with those that have preceded it, continue to demonstrate the value of our proprietary process to assess, value, and acquire high quality patent assets that have the potential of generating meaningful return on investment for both the company and its shareholders."

About Marathon Patent Group, Inc.

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management. The Company's commercialization division is focused on the full commercialization lifecycle which includes discovering opportunities, performing due diligence, providing capital, managing development, protecting and developing IP, assisting in execution of the business plan, and realizing shareholder value.

