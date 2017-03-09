March Break or Breaking the Bank? How to Protect Your Vacation

CAA North & East Ontario Helps Consumers Navigate Travel Insurance this March Break

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - With March break just around the corner, CAA North & East Ontario (CAANEO) wants to remind travellers to familiarize themselves with what they have and what they need when it comes to their travel insurance options.

"One of the worst scenarios that our travel professionals see is someone thinking that they are covered for a certain situation, when in fact they are not," says Christina Hlusko, president and CEO of CAANEO. "We want to provide people with the right questions to ask to ensure that they are making the most informed decision about their travel investment. When it comes to travellers insurance, consumers really need to take the time to understand all of their options."

Unforeseen travel disruptions happen more frequently than people might think, and not having the proper coverage can result in significant financial loss. In 2016, CAA Travel Insurance* in the north and eastern Ontario region alone had more than 250 travel insurance claims.

Travel insurance can include anything from trip cancellation, trip interruption, travel delay, accidental death or dismemberment, and medical and dental care, to transportation to/from medical facilities at home or abroad and loss of luggage or personal possessions - even protection against the bankruptcy or default of your cruise line or tour operator.

In order to make the best and most informed decision, CAANEO has a few basic questions for travellers to keep in mind when exploring their travel insurance options:

What extra coverage might be needed to enhance coverage from work or credit card?

What is the maximum coverage limit?

What pre-existing conditions are not covered?

What physical activities are not covered?

Is there an assistance line to call before choosing a hospital or clinic?

When does the cancellation/interruption coverage begin?

What services are available on the 24/7 emergency assistance line?

If drugs or medical equipment are prescribed are they covered as well?

Do I need separate insurance for a young child?

How will family members be contacted in an emergency?

For detailed information on the wide range of services, including travel insurance options, available with CAA North & East Ontario, visit www.caaneo.ca, call 1-800-267-8713, or visit a CAA Travel Store in person.

*CAA travel Insurance is underwritten by Orion Travel Insurance. Certain exclusions, limitations and restrictions apply.