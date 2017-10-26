Marching Moose Capital Corp. Transfers to NEX and Continues with its Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Marching Moose Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MMC.P) ("MMCC" or the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), announces the transfer of its listing to the NEX Board of the TSXV ("NEX") effective October 27, 2017 and provides an update on its qualifying transaction ("QT") with Avidian Gold Inc. ("Avidian").

The Company intends to complete its QT with Avidian and transfer its listing back to the TSXV in the coming weeks. The listing on the NEX is designed to facilitate the preceding. Trading in the common shares of MMCC will remain suspended while MMCC pursues the closing of the QT with Avidian. The trading symbol for the Company will change from MMC.P to MMC.H.

In connection with the transfer to NEX, a total of 410,002 "seed shares" of the Company have been cancelled pursuant to the TSXV policies so that the average cost of the remaining 410,001 seed shares is equal to MMCC's IPO price of $0.30 per share post the 2:1 consolidation of the Company's shares completed on April 24, 2017.

