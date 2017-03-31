Margarita, Mexican Beer, and House-Made Guacamole -- On The Border Says, "Why Choose Only One?"

All-New GuacaRonaRita Combines Guest Favorites Into an Unforgettable Cocktail

Attention Editors: Please note that the content of this news release is intended for entertainment purposes only and may not be factual.

Known for their fresh spin on authentic Mexican food and drink, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is creating an all-new cocktail designed to give guests everything they love in a single glass. The GuacaRonaRita is a zesty mix of the brand's made-in-house guacamole, accented with lime margarita essence, and then topped with a 7-ounce upside-down bottle of Coronita® for a festive fizz only found at OTB.

"Hands down, these are three of our top guest favorites all year round," said April Fülner, Chief Fiesta Officer for On The Border. "OTB is the destination for guacamole, margaritas, and Coronita, and now we have the cocktail to prove it."

Test marketing for the delicious new libation began February 29th at the brand's research & development restaurant in Maui, Hawaii. A virtually endless supply of avocados, limes, and the remote island location ensured the secret recipe would remain a mystery until the official unveiling. "We tested dipping it, deep-frying it, and even making it a dessert -- but drinking it proved to be the best way to enjoy our classic guacamole, Coronita, and margarita tastes all at once," Fülner added.

The innovative GuacaRonaRita officially launches at all participating On The Border restaurants nationwide on Saturday, April 1st. Guests wishing to see a sneak preview of the vibrant green cocktail can follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"We're looking forward to raising a glass of GuacaRonaRita with guests soon," said Fülner. "We can't wait to see everyone on April 1st."

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with more than 150 restaurants in 34 states, Puerto Rico, Asia and the Middle East. Follow and 'like' On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

