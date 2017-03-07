RFID Wristbands Replace Hotel Room Keys for Improved Guest Convenience

VALENCIA, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - PDC, the global leader of innovative identification solutions, announced today that Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi has introduced PDC's Smart® Stretch RFID Wristband System to its resort, providing guests the convenience of keyless room entry. Opening its doors to the public in late June 2016, Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is one of the brand's newest resorts and the first to implement PDC's Smart® Stretch RFID wristbands.

Replacing standard RFID room access cards was a valuable, easy, and cost effective switch that didn't impact existing infrastructure or the facility's budget. Upon check-in, guests are given a PDC Smart® Stretch RFID wristband which serves as their room access key. These wristbands provide a well sought-after element of convenience for guests, over traditional RFID access cards. Guests are impressed with the fact that they no longer need to hassle with lost or misplaced keys upon returning from their day of fun, since their room key is now conveniently located around their wrist.

"RFID wristbands are simply more convenient," said Robin Barber, Vice President of Leisure & Entertainment for PDC. "We all know the experience of fiddling for the hotel door card when your hands are full of luggage. Smart Band® provides quick access with just a slight wave of the wrist."

The PDC Smart® Stretch RFID wristbands not only heighten security by preventing unauthorized room access, but play an important role for Margaritaville Biloxi as a quick, identifiable marker and business assessment tool. Resort staff can easily and quickly scan their surroundings and immediately detect if someone is in an unauthorized pool or water playground area.

"On sold out and low occupancy nights, the wristbands function as immediate identifiers as to how many guests are staying in our hotel and how many are transient, helping us gauge business volumes using data other than just the hotel's occupancy," said Cono Caranna, one of the resort's developers.

Made of a comfortable polyester material that stretches and adjusts to wrist size, the PDC Smart® Stretch RFID wristband features dual-sided custom full-color dye-sublimation printing for maximum branding real-estate. Margaritaville Resort guests' wrists are transformed into mini billboards and function as a great conversation starter as they venture out to other resorts, restaurants, and casinos in the area. For Margaritaville Biloxi, brand promotion doesn't end once vacation is over because the wristbands function as a keepsake for kids who love to wear them home and relive and share the fun memories of their stay at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi with family and friends.

Smart® Stretch RFID wristbands are removable, re-usable, and waterproof, making them ideal for multi-day use or season pass programs. The eight-digit variable data or Tag UID laser engraving on the back of the RFID band supports guest registration as well as social media programs.

About PDC

With over 60 years of experience, PDC connects people, products, and technology through innovative ID systems that deliver superior customer experiences worldwide. PDC is a global leader and pacesetter in the development of wristbands, lanyards and RFID solutions. The company serves the leisure & entertainment, law enforcement, and animal identification industries. A pioneer of innovative technologies, PDC introduced the first bar code wristband system, first thermal printer wristband, first Smart Band® RFID wristband system, and the award-winning PDC Smart® Kiosk, among many other innovations.

Since its launch in 2000, PDC's Smart Band® RFID wristband system has been used by leading amusement parks, water parks, resorts, and music festivals to deliver unique and convenient applications that help redefine the guest experience, while reaping bottom line benefits to the companies who use them. Applications include: cashless point-of-sale; cashless arcade and vending; social media integration; keyless hotel and locker access; electronic access control; photo management systems; and customer loyalty programs. Additional PDC RFID solutions include PDC Smart® Cards, key fobs, lanyards, and parking passes. For more information, visit www.waterparkRFID.com.

On Dec. 28, 2012, PDC was acquired by Brady Corporation, ( NYSE : BRC) a world leader in identification solutions for premises, products, and people.

About Margaritaville Biloxi

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Resort Biloxi transports guests to paradise immediately upon arrival, offering unique experiences and coastal-luxe amenities centered around the vacation state-of-mind and island-inspired escapism that has become synonymous with the brand. For more information the resort, visit www.margaritavilleresortbiloxi.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/4/11G132079/Images/Margaritaville_Resort_Biloxi_Wristbands-c2907ac11f808f8194816c41a373b8e9.jpg