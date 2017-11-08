MariaDB Announces Top Performance on Qualcomm Centriq 2400 Processor

MariaDB database solutions on Arm-based architecture achieves near linear scale with low power for high density data centers

MENLO PARK, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - MariaDB® Corporation, the company behind the rapidly growing open source database, today announced support for Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies' newly released Qualcomm Centriq™ 2400 processor, the latest Arm-based innovation to enter the datacenter. With MariaDB on Arm, a new generation of use cases is possible by connecting low power with high density compute architectures.

"The rapid change happening in the datacenter is creating new standards for low power design with high density," said Roger Bodamer, Chief Product Officer, MariaDB Corporation. "Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies' work to bridge its mobile innovation with the datacenter is exciting and will accelerate new use cases. We are proud to work with Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies to bring record database performance, based on internal testing, using Arm-based Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processors with MariaDB."

MariaDB's multi-threaded database architecture pairs elegantly with the Arm multi-core architecture, reducing time and power to run multiple commands in parallel. Scaling out 48 cores, MariaDB's internal testing, on the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor, performed at near linear scale achieving an average 10,000 queries per second per core and up to 420,000 queries per second with 46 concurrent sessions.

"By combining our built-for-cloud Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor with MariaDB's innovative multi-threaded database, we're creating a top-class open source solution for the industry," said Ram Peddibhotla, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies. "By enabling exceptional performance at lower power, we're delivering highly efficient compute density that enables significant cost savings for our customers."

MariaDB Server is optimized for Arm-based architectures in the datacenter and is available now.

As a general purpose database, MariaDB has been deployed to support a wide range of applications in every industry. Through MariaDB TX for transactional workloads and MariaDB AX for analytical workloads, MariaDB supports mission critical applications at companies around the world. Its widespread use across Linux distributions and cloud platforms, as well as its ease of use, have quickly made MariaDB the open source database standard for the modern enterprise.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing Open Source database. MariaDB, with a strong history of community innovation and enterprise adoption, provides the most functionally complete open source database. MariaDB powers applications at companies including Google, Wikipedia, Tencent, Verizon, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Telefónica, Huatai Securities and more.

MariaDB solutions are engineered to run on any infrastructure -- bare metal servers, virtual machines, containers, public and private clouds -- and is available in all leading Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, and is the default database in openSUSE, Manjaro, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) / CentOS / Fedora, Arch Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise and Debian, with a reach of more than 60 million developers worldwide.

Qualcomm Centriq is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Centriq is a product of Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc.