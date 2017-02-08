MariaDB North American Roadshow Supports Accelerating Adoption of Open Source Relational Databases in the Enterprise

Daylong Sessions Will Provide Technical Education to Advance Mission Critical Deployments

MENLO PARK, CA and HELSINKI, FINLAND--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Today, Mariadb® Corporation, the company behind the fastest growing open source database, announced it is launching a series of educational training sessions across North America. The Roadshow will help DBAs, architects, and developers connect with MariaDB experts and learn best practices for high availability, the managing of scale-out environments, database security threats, big data analytics, and how to use MariaDB with containers like Docker.

According to Gartner, by 2018, more than 70% of new in-house applications will be developed on an open-source DBMS and 50% of existing commercial relational DBMS instances will have been converted, or will be in the process of conversion

"Open source adoption is growing quickly as enterprises increasingly choose the reliability and efficiency of MariaDB over the high cost and vendor lock-in of proprietary solutions," said Cate Lochead, CMO, MariaDB. "Our North American Roadshow will help developers, DBAs and Dev Ops teams learn how to deploy mission critical applications that leverage the scalability, functionality, security, and extensibility of MariaDB."

Attendees will:

See the latest MariaDB product features and a live demo, including MariaDB Server 10.2, MariaDB MaxScale and ColumnStore

Learn how to quickly get started with MariaDB

Interact and network with MariaDB experts and users

February Dates and Locations:

Silicon Valley: February 14, 2017 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles: February 16, 2017 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The MariaDB North American Roadshow will also be held in New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta, Austin and Toronto. Dates will be announced soon.

To learn more about upcoming MariaDB events or to register for a roadshow, visit mariadb.com/resources/events.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing Open Source database. Started by the founders of MySQL, MariaDB Corporation is reinventing the database to support today's enterprise needs. The company also builds complementary products, including MariaDB MaxScale and MariaDB ColumnStore, that are valuable for deploying MariaDB in large, mission-critical production environments.

MariaDB Corporation provides world-class support and training for its products. The company is an active sponsor of the MariaDB Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem.