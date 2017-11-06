Maricann Enters Into Collaboration Agreement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI)(OTCQB:MRRCF)(FRANKFURT:75M) ("Maricann" or the "Company") and a national provider that services pharmacies across Canada, have entered into a definitive agreement to create a pharmacy services program that enables pharmacists to counsel and appropriately educate patients in relation to medicinal cannabis.

The initiative will aim to position pharmacies to be a preferred access point for medicinal cannabis based on pharmacists' critical role in working with physicians and patients in understanding the multi-synchronistic opportunities in multi-medication patients. Maricann will work to assist patients in achieving their desired therapeutic goals while always keeping their safety paramount.

Maricann will develop additional medical cannabis product accessibility initiatives with the objective of establishing procedures and protocols for medicinal cannabis medical documents, and facilitating the submission of patient prescriptions to Maricann for direct to patient fulfillment.

"We are extremely excited about this important initiative. Pharmacists consistently rank at very high levels among the most trusted professionals, and this initiative will place participating pharmacists at the forefront of patient care as it relates to the use of medicinal cannabis," says Maricann CEO Ben Ward.

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County, Ontario, targeting to add 20,000 kg of dry flower production to come online in 2018, with additional production planned.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario, Canada where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.ca

