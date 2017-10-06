Julian Marley's curated and iconic premium products coming to Canada and Western Europe exclusively through Maricann

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 6, 2017) - Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI)(OTCQB:MRRCF)(FRANKFURT:75M) ("Maricann" or the "Company"), has partnered with Julian Marley and International Cannabrands Ltd. ("International Cannabrands") a wholly owned subsidiary of GEA Technologies Ltd. (CSE:JUJU.A) to cultivate and formulate JuJu Royal™, a premium and market established group of products. Julian, son of the iconic Bob Marley, is a true and authentic representation of Rasta culture. A world renowned reggae artist and devoted Rastafarian, Julian conveys his message of legalization, freedom and love through his music, and the JuJu Royal brand.

"We're committed to producing all natural cannabis, marrying our vision for 'A World of Good' with Julian Marley to deliver a curated and unique experience to our patients, and soon, the broader market," Ben Ward, CEO of Maricann said. "JuJu Royal is an exclusive line of products currently offered in California and Colorado with carefully selected genetics, combined with solvent free extraction, delivering high-quality cannabis. We're thrilled to offer this unique and quality differentiated experience to Canadians and Europeans (where legal)."

Maricann will offer the premium JuJu Royal line to its existing medical patients starting on January 1st, with four of Julian's designer strains of dry flower available for purchase.

"Maricann is exactly the type of strategic partner we are looking for," stated Jeffrey Britz, Chairman and CEO of International Cannabrands. "Their core value of quality and commitment to the wellness of their customers aligns exactly with ours. They currently serve thousands of patients in Canada and have a vision to develop cannabis markets worldwide. We believe Maricann is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the adult-use cannabis market in Canada and are excited they have chosen us."

Julian Marley added "JuJu Royal is freedom. I welcome Maricann to JuJu Royal, our vision is to heal the world with organics as herb is the healing of the nation. It's a pleasure to spread this love and joy together all because of this amazing plant."

Under the terms of the agreement, subject to meeting certain revenue targets, Maricann will have the exclusive right to cultivate, extract and distribute in Canada the JuJu Royal line of products that are currently offered in the United States. The agreement is for a period of three years, following receipt of approval from Health Canada to sell the products. In addition, Maricann has a right of first refusal to distribute any JuJu Royal products in Europe.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario, Canada where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal license from the Government of Canada, and Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.com.

About International Cannabrands

International Cannabrands generates revenue from licensing brands to growers, edible manufacturers, oil extractors, producers of ancillary products and apparel in the United States where cannabis has been legalized at the state level, as well as products containing CBD in the US and internationally. Select JuJu Royal products are available in California, Washington, Colorado and Puerto Rico with CBD-only products available in the U.K., the birthplace of Julian Marley. The Company is looking to expand JuJu Royal into Nevada in the near future. The company was founded in 2014 and is based out of Denver, Colorado. The Company believes as the market becomes saturated with products varying in potency and quality, that the branded products will rise to the top and the Company intends to exploit all opportunities available to realize the full value of the Julian Marley brand and to attract other brands. https://jujuroyal.net/

