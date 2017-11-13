Maricann Group Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Lovell Drugs

Company is deepening its relationships with the pharmacy sector

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI)(OTCQB:MRRCF) ("Maricann" or the "Company") Maricann is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Lovell Drugs Limited ("Lovell Drugs"), one of the oldest independent drug store chains in Ontario, to be the primary and exclusive provider of medicinal cannabis products to its patients.

"We believe that pharmacies are the best distribution points for medicinal cannabis, as is the case for all other prescriptions," said Ben Ward, CEO of Maricann. "That's why we are so pleased to be working with Lovell Drugs in finding ways to provide Maricann's differentiated medical cannabis education and products for their patients. Lovell's pharmacists are trusted health care professionals, providing services such as Clinic Days, MedsChecks, blood pressure tests, smoking cessation products, and cholesterol testing for their patients."

Signing this Letter of Intent with Lovell builds on Maricann's deepening relationships with pharmacists across Canada. On November 6, 2017, Maricann announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to create a similar pharmacy services program with a national provider that services pharmacies across Canada. This agreement enables pharmacists to counsel and appropriately educate patients in relation to medicinal cannabis.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County, Ontario, targeting to add 22,245 kg of annual production of dry flower to come online in Q2 2018, with additional production planned. The Company announced on November 8, 2017 that Health Canada had granted Maricann Group Inc. a new licence that removes annual production limits on approved medical cannabis products in its Canadian growing facility.

