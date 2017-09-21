Maricann Revises Convertible Debenture Terms

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) -

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI)(CSE:MARI.CN)(CNSX:MARI)(OTCQB:MRRCF) ("Maricann" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units"). The Company will now issue up to $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debenture Units pursuant to the Offering at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit. Each Convertible Debenture Unit consists of $1,000 principal amount of 9.0% secured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") and 313 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") an exercise price of $2.30 per Warrant Share (the "Exercise Price") for a period of three years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events. The Convertible Debentures will be convertible into common shares of the Corporation at a conversion price of $1.60 per common share.

Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the Agents (as defined below) have been granted an option to arrange for the sale of up to $5,000,000 of additional Convertible Debenture Units, which option is exercisable by the Agents at any time up until 8:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on the date prior to the Closing Date.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2017, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree upon. Other details of the Offering are as disclosed in the Company's press release dated August 22, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as lead agent in connection with the Offering on behalf of a syndicate of investment dealers, including Industrial Alliance Securities, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Sprott Capital Partners (collectively, the "Agents").

The net proceeds from the Offering, together with $15 million in proceeds from a vendor financing for infrastructure and equipment anticipated to close around the Closing Date (with a five year term and bearing interest at 6%), are anticipated to be used to expand the Company's fully funded production capacity by an additional 35,000 kg per year, to a total of 57,245 kg, including current operations and expansion underway of 22,245 kg..

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario, Canada where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. and Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.ca.

Forward Looking Information

