Marijuana Company of America Announces the Release of hempSMART Full Spectrum CBD Drops

ESCONDIDO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA ("MCOA" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : MCOA), an innovative cannabis research and development and industrial hemp corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART™, Inc., today released its new Full Spectrum Drops, available in 250mg bottles, enriched with non-psychoactive industrial hemp derived CBD.

After several months of market research, competitive comparison and product formulation, the proprietary hempSMART™ Full Spectrum Drops are now available for purchase by Company affiliates and customers at the Company's newly redesigned website and sales platform for affiliates at www.hempsmart.com.

The hempSMART™ Full Spectrum Drops are available in four different flavors: lemon, mint, orange and strawberry, and are formulated with phytocannabinoid rich full spectrum hemp CBD oil that is free of the THC isolate, and provides the desired "Entourage Effect" of naturally occurring CBD, Terpenes, and complimentary Cannabinoids.

Commenting on the product release, Tim Alvater, the Company's head of marketing, stated, "The opportunity to develop products using the finest ingredients, coupled with quality non-psychoactive CBD and a marketing plan developed by top affiliate marketing people with decades of experience, gives us the green light to aggressively open the channels of distribution in the US as well as on a global scale. We are proud to be at the forefront of the industrial hemp derived CBD revolution."

Paul Vetter, a member of hempSMART's Product Development Advisory Board, commented: "hempSMART's proprietary Full Spectrum industrially derived CBD free of the THC isolate, with its full array of naturally occurring terpenes, takes CBD supplementation to a new level."

Donald Steinberg, CEO of MCOA, who previously created multiple affiliate based marketing companies, observed: "The public awareness and acceptance of CBD based products is expanding on a global basis, and at hempSMART™ we are prepared to meet this global demand. Along with our team of executives, we have the products in place, the software, the marketing and the affiliate compensation plan to implement our program of market distribution to an affiliate based marketing group promoting our products in the United States."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation engaged in business including, but not limited to: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

