Marijuana Company of America Completes PCOAB Audit

BONSALL, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA ("MCOA" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing and distribution Company, is pleased to announce that its PCAOB auditors have completed a two year audit of the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016.

MCOA's SEC legal counsel is now finalizing a Form 10 registration statement for filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. After the registration statement becomes effective, and the Company's common stock is registered with the Commission, the Company will apply to uplist its trading tier with OTC Markets to the OTCQB exchange. Completing the two year audit is an integral step in successfully filing a Form 10 registration statement. This significant step has been completed to enhance long-term shareholder value, and attract a broader and more diverse shareholder base, including more institutional investors.

Donald Steinberg, MCOA President and CEO said, "Our goal is to meet the requirements to be a fully reporting company. This is in-line with our business plan to move to a higher level stock exchange. As we continue to grow within our industry, achieving the highest level of transparency for our current and future shareholders is of paramount importance to us. With the audit completed, we are well on our way to becoming fully reporting and offering more transparency to investors and shareholders."

ABOUT L&L CPAs, PA

L&L CPAs, PA is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and is experienced in conducting audits of public companies in the cannabis industry. Please visit the audit firm's website at www.llcpas.net to find out more information about the firm.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

