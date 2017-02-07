Marin Software Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Marin Software ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, after market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122920. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on March 7, 2017, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website, and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13654971.