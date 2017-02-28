News Room

Marin Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE: MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

"Given the financial discipline we showed, Marin Software was able to deliver $2.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, and exit 2016 with $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash," said Chris Lien, chief executive officer of Marin Software. "This provides us the financial resources to support a return to growth, including enabling us to continue to invest in product innovation to meet the advertising needs of the world's leading brands. With our new product innovation, along with improvements in our execution, we expect to return to growth as we deliver on our open, independent, cross-channel performance advertising platform vision."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues totaled $22.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 21%, when compared to $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • GAAP gross profit was $14.5 million, resulting in a gross margin of 63%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $19.6 million and a gross margin of 67% during the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP gross profit was $15.8 million, resulting in a non-GAAP gross margin of 69%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $21.0 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 72% during the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • GAAP loss from operations was ($4.1) million, compared to ($2.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2015. GAAP operating margin was (18%), compared to (7%) during the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($1.4) million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin was (6%), compared to 6% during the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • GAAP net loss was ($4.6) million, or ($0.12) per share, based upon 38.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to ($2.1) million, or ($0.06) per share, based upon 37.2 million weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.9) million, or ($0.05) per share, based upon 38.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to Non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, based upon 37.2 million weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.03 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $35.7 million, compared to $37.3 million as of December 31, 2015.

Full Year 2016 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues totaled $99.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8%, when compared to $108.5 million in 2015.
  • GAAP gross profit was $64.7 million, resulting in a gross margin of 65%, compared to GAAP gross profit of $68.4 million and a gross margin of 63% during 2015. Non-GAAP gross profit was $70.2 million, resulting in a non-GAAP gross margin of 70%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $73.3 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 68% during 2015.
  • GAAP loss from operations was ($15.9) million, compared to ($32.4) million in 2015. GAAP operating margin was (16%), compared to (30%) during 2015. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($3.7) million, compared to ($14.9) million during 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin was (4%), compared to (14%) during 2015.
  • GAAP net loss was ($16.5) million, or ($0.43) per share, based upon 38.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to ($33.3) million, or ($0.91) per share, based upon 36.6 million weighted average shares outstanding in 2015.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was ($4.2) million, or ($0.11) per share, based upon 38.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to Non-GAAP net loss of ($15.7) million, or ($0.43) per share, based upon 36.6 million weighted average shares outstanding during 2015.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, compared to ($7.9) million in 2015.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Business and Product Release Highlights:

  • Debuted a proprietary global media plan functionality to support larger, more complex social campaigns with multiple objectives.
  • Launched support for the Store Visits objective, giving marketers a better view of the impact of Facebook advertising on offline store traffic.
  • Developed Search Intent Harvesting tools that allow marketers to leverage search signals in social campaigns to maximize performance of cross channel initiatives.
  • Invited select customers to participate in the Platform Beta program, which delivers improved scale, faster data loading and application speed, combined with significant usability improvements.
  • Continued to update optimization tools, further enhancing Marin Software's ability to deliver performance for marketers. Improvements include: faster bid calculations, easier bidding setup with advanced clustering technology, device-specific goals, forecasting, and budget allocation tools.

Financial Outlook:

As of February 28, 2017, Marin is initiating guidance for its first quarter 2017 as follows:

  
Forward-Looking Guidance  
In millions, except per share data  
          
   Range of Estimate  
   From   To  
Three Months Ending March 31, 2017         
 Revenues, net  $19.0   $19.5  
 Non-GAAP loss from operations  $(5.6 ) $(5.1 )
 Non-GAAP net loss per share  $(0.14 ) $(0.13 )
 Weighted-average shares outstanding   39.1       

Non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software, amortization of intangible assets, noncash expenses related to warrants, non-recurring costs associated with acquisitions and restructurings, and capitalization of internally developed software.

Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per share, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP measures, loss from operations and net loss per share, include stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin Software's stock. As a result, reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (877) 705-6003 in the U.S. or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122920. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 7, 2017, a recording will be available for replay at the Company's website at: http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 13654971.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NYSE: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin provides industry leading enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to measure, manage, and optimize billions of dollars in annualized ad spend across the web and mobile devices. Offering an integrated SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and display advertising, Marin helps digital marketers improve financial performance, save time, and make better decisions. Advertisers use Marin to create, target, and convert precise audiences based on recent buying signals from users' search, social, and display interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in eight countries, Marin's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit: http://www.marinsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of intangible assets, the capitalization of internally developed software, noncash expenses related to the issuance of warrants, the amortization of internally developed software and the non-recurring costs associated with acquisitions and restructurings. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding that are adjusted to assume the conversion of outstanding preferred shares to common shares as of the beginning of the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, the amortization of internally developed software, the amortization of intangible assets, the capitalization of internally developed software, interest expense, net, the benefit from or provision for income taxes, other income or expenses, net and the non-recurring costs associated with acquisitions and restructurings. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance and for bonus compensation purposes, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, expectations about our ability to return to growth, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities and future financial results, including its outlook for the first quarter of 2017. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to our ability to grow sales to new and existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to retain and attract qualified management and technical personnel; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and the ability to acquire and integrate other businesses. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which we may file from time to time, all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of February 28, 2017. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

 
Marin Software Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(On a GAAP basis)      
       
   December 31,   December 31,  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except par value)  2016   2015  
Assets         
Current assets         
 Cash and cash equivalents  $34,420   $37,326  
 Restricted cash   1,293    -  
 Accounts receivable, net   18,761    21,718  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,808    4,186  
  Total current assets   58,282    63,230  
Property and equipment, net   20,581    21,817  
Goodwill   19,318    19,417  
Intangible assets, net   7,325    10,405  
Other noncurrent assets   1,587    1,323  
  Total assets  $107,093   $116,192  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity           
Current liabilities           
 Accounts payable  $2,434   $1,710  
 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   8,362    11,185  
 Deferred revenues   795    1,430  
 Current portion of long-term debt   1,015    1,384  
  Total current liabilities   12,606    15,709  
Long-term debt, less current portion   2,381    1,557  
Other long-term liabilities   4,508    4,795  
  Total liabilities   19,495    22,061  
Stockholders' equity           
 Common stock, $0.001 par value   39    37  
 Additional paid-in capital   286,659    275,604  
 Accumulated deficit   (196,213 )  (179,733 )
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,887 )  (1,777 )
  Total stockholders' equity   87,598    94,131  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $107,093   $116,192  
             
Marin Software Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations            
(On a GAAP basis)            
             
   Three Months Ended 
December 31,		   Year Ended December 31,  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)  2016   2015   2016   2015  
Revenues, net  $22,924   $29,015   $99,878   $108,530  
Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)   8,451    9,454    35,203    40,137  
  Gross profit   14,473    19,561    64,675    68,393  
Operating expenses (1) (2) (3)                     
Sales and marketing   6,916    9,076    32,889    45,132  
Research and development   6,520    7,478    27,841    33,318  
General and administrative   5,168    5,134    19,890    22,391  
  Total operating expenses   18,604    21,688    80,620    100,841  
  Loss from operations   (4,131 )  (2,127 )  (15,945 )  (32,448 )
Interest expense, net   (38 )  (36 )  (129 )  (118 )
Other income, net   366    356    998    222  
  Loss before provision for income taxes   (3,803 )  (1,807 )  (15,076 )  (32,344 )
Provision for income taxes   (793 )  (331 )  (1,404 )  (1,005 )
  Net loss  $(4,596 ) $(2,138 ) $(16,480 ) $(33,349 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted  $(0.12 ) $(0.06 ) $(0.43 ) $(0.91 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   38,699    37,212    38,318    36,580  
                      
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:                     
 Cost of revenues  $299   $371   $1,314   $1,171  
 Sales and marketing   198    433    1,281    2,537  
 Research and development   840    1,687    4,989    7,518  
 General and administrative   366    1,088    2,711    4,393  
  Total  $1,703   $3,579   $10,295   $15,619  
                      
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows:                     
 Cost of revenues  $247   $271   $1,027   $1,033  
 Sales and marketing   223    247    934    921  
 Research and development   247    271    1,027    1,034  
 General and administrative   13    37    92    146  
  Total  $730   $826   $3,080   $3,134  
                      
(3) Includes restructuring related expenses as follows:                     
 Cost of revenues  $9   $68   $184   $173  
 Sales and marketing   135    59    348    718  
 Research and development   -    -    44    53  
 General and administrative   3    6    20    270  
  Total  $147   $133   $596   $1,214  
 
Marin Software Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows      
(On a GAAP basis)      
       
   Year Ended December 31,  
(Unaudited; in thousands)  2016   2015  
Operating activities         
Net loss  $(16,480 ) $(33,349 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities           
 Depreciation   6,035    6,993  
 Amortization of internally developed software   2,988    2,550  
 Amortization of intangible assets   3,080    3,134  
 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (3 )  19  
 Unrealized foreign currency gains   (419 )  (216 )
 Noncash interest expense related to debt agreements   27    42  
 Stock-based compensation related to equity awards and restricted stock   10,295    15,619  
 Provision for bad debts   2,328    1,210  
 Deferred income tax benefits   (305 )  (177 )
 Excess tax benefits from stock-based award activities   -    (3 )
 Payment of contingent consideration for prior acquisition   (93 )  -  
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions           
  Accounts receivable   795    (2,986 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   546    575  
  Other assets   (346 )  348  
  Accounts payable   741    (1,597 )
  Deferred revenues   (628 )  (625 )
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (2,842 )  1,433  
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   5,719    (7,030 )
Investing activities           
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,207 )  (8,584 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   5    -  
Capitalization of internally developed software   (4,712 )  (5,568 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired   -    (7,738 )
   Net cash used in investing activities   (5,914 )  (21,890 )
Financing activities           
Repayment of notes payable   (1,436 )  (3,649 )
Debt issuance costs   -    (53 )
Repurchase of unvested shares   -    (2 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options   390    1,439  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net   663    968  
Stock issuance costs   -    (51 )
Excess tax benefits from stock-based award activities   -    3  
   Net cash used in financing activities   (383 )  (1,345 )
    Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,035 )  (662 )
   Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,613 )  (30,927 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash           
Beginning of period   37,326    68,253  
End of period  $35,713   $37,326  
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities           
Acquisition of equipment through capital leases  $1,864   $2,350  
Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable and accrued expenses   5    -  
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan   547    1,035  
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions of businesses   -    4,338  
 
Marin Software Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses
(1)
                                          
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
 
(Unaudited; in thousands)		  
 		March 31,
2015		  
 		 
 		June 30,
2015		  
 		 
 		September 30,
2015		  
 		 
 		December 31,
2015		  
 		 
 		December 31,
2015		  
 		 
 		March 31,
2016		  
 		 
 		June 30,
2016		  
 		 
 		September 30,
2016		  
 		 
 		December 31,
2016		  
 		 
 		December 31,
2016		  
 
Sales and Marketing (GAAP)  $12,157   $13,064   $10,835   $9,076   $45,132   $9,107   $9,285   $7,581   $6,916   $32,889  
 Less Stock-based compensation   (715 )  (954 )  (435 )  (433 )  (2,537 )  (499 )  (422 )  (162 )  (198 )  (1,281 )
 Less Amortization of intangible assets   (180 )  (247 )  (247 )  (247 )  (921 )  (248 )  (240 )  (223 )  (223 )  (934 )
 Less Restructuring related expenses   -    -    (659 )  (59 )  (718 )  -    (211 )  (2 )  (135 )  (348 )
Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)  $11,262   $11,863   $9,494   $8,337   $40,956   $8,360   $8,412   $7,194   $6,360   $30,326  
Research and Development (GAAP)  $8,484   $9,194   $8,162   $7,478   $33,318   $8,009   $7,044   $6,268   $6,520   $27,841  
 Less Stock-based compensation   (1,627 )  (2,340 )  (1,864 )  (1,687 )  (7,518 )  (2,022 )  (1,275 )  (852 )  (840 )  (4,989 )
 Less Amortization of intangible assets   (216 )  (276 )  (271 )  (271 )  (1,034 )  (271 )  (263 )  (246 )  (247 )  (1,027 )
 Less Restructuring related expenses   -    -    (53 )  -    (53 )  -    (48 )  4    -    (44 )
 Plus Capitalization of internally developed software   827    1,597    1,683    1,461    5,568    1,493    1,407    1,150    662    4,712  
Research and Development (Non-GAAP)  $7,468   $8,175   $7,657   $6,981   $30,281   $7,209   $6,865   $6,324   $6,095   $26,493  
General and Administrative (GAAP)  $5,720   $5,655   $5,882   $5,134   $22,391   $4,969   $5,018   $4,735   $5,168   $19,890  
 Less Stock-based compensation   (924 )  (1,323 )  (1,058 )  (1,088 )  (4,393 )  (880 )  (933 )  (532 )  (366 )  (2,711 )
 Less Amortization of intangible assets   (35 )  (37 )  (37 )  (37 )  (146 )  (36 )  (28 )  (15 )  (13 )  (92 )
 Less Acquisition related expenses   (408 )  (128 )  (68 )  (9 )  (613 )  (9 )  (20 )  -    (11 )  (40 )
 Less Restructuring related expenses   -    -    (264 )  (6 )  (270 )  -    (15 )  (2 )  (3 )  (20 )
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)  $4,353   $4,167   $4,455   $3,994   $16,969   $4,044   $4,022   $4,186   $4,775   $17,027  
                                                    
(1)The sum of the quarterly financial information may vary from full year financial information due to rounding.
 
Marin Software Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Measures (1)
                                          
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Three Months Ended   Year Ended  

(Unaudited; in thousands)		  March 31,
2015		   June 30,
2015		   September 30,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   March 31,
2016		   June 30,
2016		   September 30,
2016		   December 31,
2016		   December 31,
2016		  
Gross Profit (GAAP)  $16,704   $16,176   $15,952   $19,561   $68,393   $17,998   $16,859   $15,345   $14,473   $64,675  
 Plus Stock-based compensation   229    322    249    371    1,171    421    309    285    299    1,314  
 Plus Amortization of internally developed software   542    625    683    700    2,550    681    719    780    808    2,988  
 Plus Amortization of intangible assets   215    276    271    271    1,033    271    263    246    247    1,027  
 Plus Restructuring related expenses   -    -    105    68    173    -    151    24    9    184  
Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)  $17,690   $17,399   $17,260   $20,971   $73,320   $19,371   $18,301   $16,680   $15,836   $70,188  
Operating Loss (GAAP)  $(9,657 ) $(11,737 ) $(8,927 ) $(2,127 ) $(32,448 ) $(4,087 ) $(4,488 ) $(3,239 ) $(4,131 ) $(15,945 )
 Plus Stock-based compensation   3,495    4,939    3,606    3,579    15,619    3,822    2,939    1,831    1,703    10,295  
 Plus Amortization of internally developed software   542    625    683    700    2,550    681    719    780    808    2,988  
 Plus Amortization of intangible assets   646    836    826    826    3,134    826    794    730    730    3,080  
 Plus Acquisition related expenses   408    128    68    9    613    9    20    -    11    40  
 Plus Restructuring related expenses   -    -    1,081    133    1,214    -    425    24    147    596  
 Less Capitalization of internally developed software   (827 )  (1,597 )  (1,683 )  (1,461 )  (5,568 )  (1,493 )  (1,407 )  (1,150 )  (662 )  (4,712 )
Operating (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)  $(5,393 ) $(6,806 ) $(4,346 ) $1,659   $(14,886 ) $(242 ) $(998 ) $(1,024 ) $(1,394 ) $(3,658 )
Net Loss (GAAP)  $(9,660 ) $(12,047 ) $(9,504 ) $(2,138 ) $(33,349 ) $(4,413 ) $(4,418 ) $(3,053 ) $(4,596 ) $(16,480 )
 Plus Stock-based compensation   3,495    4,939    3,606    3,579    15,619    3,822    2,939    1,831    1,703    10,295  
 Plus Amortization of internally developed software   542    625    683    700    2,550    681    719    780    808    2,988  
 Plus Amortization of intangible assets   646    836    826    826    3,134    826    794    730    730    3,080  
 Plus Noncash expenses related to warrants   9    8    19    6    42    7    6    5    9    27  
 Plus Acquisition related expenses   408    128    68    9    613    9    20    -    11    40  
 Plus Restructuring related expenses   -    -    1,081    133    1,214    -    425    24    147    596  
 Less Capitalization of internally developed software   (827 )  (1,597 )  (1,683 )  (1,461 )  (5,568 )  (1,493 )  (1,407 )  (1,150 )  (662 )  (4,712 )
Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)  $(5,387 ) $(7,108 ) $(4,904 ) $1,654   $(15,745 ) $(561 ) $(922 ) $(833 ) $(1,850 ) $(4,166 )
                                                    
(1)The sum of the quarterly financial information may vary from full year financial information due to rounding.
 
Marin Software Inc.
Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
(1)
                                           
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Three Months Ended    Year Ended  
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)  March 31,
2015		   June 30,
2015		   September 30,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   March 31,
2016		   June 30,
2016		   September 30,
2016		   December 31,
2016		    December 31,
2016		  
Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)  $(5,387 ) $(7,108 ) $(4,904 ) $1,654   $(15,745 ) $(561 ) $(922 ) $(833 ) $(1,850 )  $(4,166 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   35,745    36,389    36,953    37,212    36,580    37,767    38,280    38,520    38,699     38,318  
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per common share, basic and diluted  $(0.15 ) $(0.20 ) $(0.13 ) $0.04   $(0.43 ) $(0.01 ) $(0.02 ) $(0.02 ) $(0.05 )  $(0.11 )
                                                     
 
Marin Software Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA (1)
                                          
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Three Months Ended   Year Ended  

(Unaudited; in thousands)		  March 31,
2015		   June 30,
2015		   September 30,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   December 31,
2015		   March 31,
2016		   June 30,
2016		   September 30,
2016		   December 31,
2016		   December 31,
2016		  
Net Loss  $(9,660 ) $(12,047 ) $(9,504 ) $(2,138 ) $(33,349 ) $(4,413 ) $(4,418 ) $(3,053 ) $(4,596 ) $(16,480 )
 Depreciation   1,630    1,675    1,861    1,827    6,993    1,665    1,542    1,403    1,425    6,035  
 Amortization of internally developed software   542    625    683    700    2,550    681    719    780    808    2,988  
 Amortization of intangible assets   646    836    826    826    3,134    826    794    730    730    3,080  
 Interest expense, net   11    8    63    36    118    18    34    39    38    129  
 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   236    138    300    331    1,005    341    307    (37 )  793    1,404  
EBITDA  $(6,595 ) $(8,765 ) $(5,771 ) $1,582   $(19,549 ) $(882 ) $(1,022 ) $(138 ) $(802 ) $(2,844 )
 Stock-based compensation   3,495    4,939    3,606    3,579    15,619    3,822    2,939    1,831    1,703    10,295  
 Capitalization of internally developed software   (827 )  (1,597 )  (1,683 )  (1,461 )  (5,568 )  (1,493 )  (1,407 )  (1,150 )  (662 )  (4,712 )
 Acquisition related expenses   408    128    68    9    613    9    20    -    11    40  
 Restructuring related expenses   -    -    1,081    133    1,214    -    425    24    147    596  
 Other (income) expenses, net   (244 )  164    214    (356 )  (222 )  (33 )  (411 )  (188 )  (366 )  (998 )
Adjusted EBITDA  $(3,763 ) $(5,131 ) $(2,485 ) $3,486   $(7,893 ) $1,423   $544   $379   $31   $2,377  
                                                    
(1)The sum of the quarterly financial information may vary from full year financial information due to rounding.

