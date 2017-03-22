Marin Software Appoints Brad Kinnish VP of Finance and Acting Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Today, Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced that Brad Kinnish has been appointed VP of Finance and Acting Chief Financial Officer effective March 23rd. Mr. Kinnish joins Marin Software from Deutsche Bank, where he served as Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking group since 2010.

Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said, "We're very pleased to have Brad join Marin and help guide our return to growth. Brad has a terrific background in strategic finance and brings in-depth knowledge of the SaaS software sector."

Mr. Kinnish said, "I'm excited to join Marin and help the company drive business momentum and maximize shareholder value. As a leader in the space, the company continues to provide innovative solutions that help advertisers drive revenue and increase ROI."

Mr. Kinnish will be named Marin's interim Principal Financial Officer, while Yagnesh Patel will remain interim Principal Accounting Officer.

Prior to Deutsche Bank, Mr. Kinnish spent four years at Thomas Weisel Partners as Director of Software Investment Banking. Previously, Mr. Kinnish was an Associate in the Technology Investment Banking group at Credit Suisse, and started his career at Ernst & Young as a CPA (currently inactive). He received his bachelor's degree from University of Washington.

