Marin Software Dominates G2 Crowd's Top 10 Mobile Advertising Software Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE: MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced today that it was named the #1 mobile advertising software solution for enterprise, mid-market, and small business in G2 Crowd's Top 10 Mobile Advertising rankings.
G2 Crowd's Index Reports aggregate several data points collected from reviews, to provide a unique and focused score for evaluating a single factor in the software purchasing process such as implementation, results, and/or relationships. Each report leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users, along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. In Q4 2016, Marin scored wins for Most Usable Cross-Channel Advertising Software, Best Mobile Advertising Software, and Best Display Advertising Software.
"G2 Crowd's latest rankings are continued assurance that we're placing our focus on our customers," said Wes MacLaggan, Head of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "Our team remains committed to driving better business results for our customers, through optimization of their online advertising investments across mobile search, social, and display."
