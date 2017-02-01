Marin Software Dominates G2 Crowd's Top 10 Mobile Advertising Software Rankings

Company outperforms competition based on 1,392 reviews across 93 products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced today that it was named the #1 mobile advertising software solution for enterprise, mid-market, and small business in G2 Crowd's Top 10 Mobile Advertising rankings.

G2 Crowd's Index Reports aggregate several data points collected from reviews, to provide a unique and focused score for evaluating a single factor in the software purchasing process such as implementation, results, and/or relationships. Each report leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users, along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. In Q4 2016, Marin scored wins for Most Usable Cross-Channel Advertising Software, Best Mobile Advertising Software, and Best Display Advertising Software.

"G2 Crowd's latest rankings are continued assurance that we're placing our focus on our customers," said Wes MacLaggan, Head of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "Our team remains committed to driving better business results for our customers, through optimization of their online advertising investments across mobile search, social, and display."

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, widely known as "Yelp for software," is the world's leading business software review platform, leveraging more than 100,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd's site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.