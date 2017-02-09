Marin Software Research Shows Integrating Search and Social Dramatically Improves Advertiser Revenue

Analysis quantifies the incremental gain of a cross-channel advertising approach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, released research findings today indicating that a combined search and social advertising strategy yields increased ad clicks, conversion rates, and revenue. The full results -- plus recommendations for implementing an integrated search and social optimization strategy -- can be found in Marin's white paper, The Multiplier Effect of Integrating Search and Social Advertising: Best Practices for Cross-Channel Marketing.

Marin's white paper explores the unique strengths of dominant search and social advertising channels, and examines how these channels have become preeminent in the digital marketing industry. It points out that when the buyer's path to conversion is considered, the fundamental differences between the two channels become evident. For marketers, this awareness opens the opportunity to adopt an integrated search and social strategy that encompasses management and optimization tactics executed together, for incremental improvements to finding, engaging, and acquiring high-value customers.

To gather its findings and to better understand the value of integrating search and social marketing programs, Marin Software conducted a study of more than 200 enterprise advertisers managing Google, Bing, and Facebook campaigns on the Marin platform. The findings uncovered several key insights:

Customers who click search and social ads are more likely to buy. Users who click both an advertiser's search and social ads had an approximately two times greater conversion rate than users who click the search ad only. Users who click both the search and social ads have a click-through rate approximately four and a half times higher than users who only click social ads. Customers who click search and social ads spend more. The study also showed that users who click both a search and social ad contribute approximately two times more revenue per click than users who click search ads only. Users who click both a search and social ad contribute six times more revenue per click than users who click a social ad only. Search campaigns perform better when managed alongside social campaigns. Search campaigns managed alongside social advertising campaigns have two times more revenue per click than search campaigns managed in isolation. An integrated search and social management strategy also benefits an advertiser's revenue per conversion -- advertisers have almost 10% higher revenue per conversion from their search campaigns when managed together with social advertising campaigns.

"Advertisers are increasingly focused on reaching their target customers across multiple channels using audience data to deliver the richest, most tailored experience possible," said Wes MacLaggan, Head of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "Integrated search and social strategies produce far better results than tactically managing each channel in a silo. Simply put, holistic search and social management allows advertisers to reach their target audience more efficiently and more consistently."

Marin Software Incorporated's ( NYSE : MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin provides industry leading enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to measure, manage, and optimize billions of dollars in annualized ad spend across the web and mobile devices. Offering an integrated SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and display advertising, Marin helps digital marketers improve financial performance, save time, and make better decisions. Advertisers use Marin to create, target, and convert precise audiences based on recent buying signals from users' search, social, and display interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in eight countries, Marin's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit: marinsoftware.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business and product capabilities. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to our ability to grow sales to new and existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to retain and attract qualified management and technical personnel; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and the ability to acquire and integrate other businesses, including our acquisitions of Perfect Audience and SocialMoov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which we may file from time to time, all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of November 9, 2016. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.