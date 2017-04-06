Marin Software Wins Best Customer Satisfaction in G2 Crowd's Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Marin Software Incorporated ( NYSE : MRIN), a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, announced today that it topped the customer satisfaction category in G2 Crowd's spring 2017 rankings. Marin's positive user reviews places it as a forerunner in Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software.

G2 Crowd's software review platform helps businesses make the best cross-channel advertising technology buying decision. Its Index Reports aggregate several data points collected from reviews, to provide a unique and focused score for evaluating a single factor in the software purchasing process such as implementation, results, and/or relationships.

"Marin Software has been identified as a Leader in our Spring 2017 Cross-Channel Advertising Grid Report, based on their large market presence and high levels of customer satisfaction," said Mitch Lieberman, Director of Research, G2 Crowd. "Marin's satisfaction ratings were highlighted by 'ease of admin' and 'ease of doing business with' each scoring higher than the category average. Additionally, 81 percent of reviewers rated the product with four out of five stars or better."

"We're pleased that our customers value the improved performance and optimizations that our solutions provide," said Wes MacLaggan, Head of Global Marketing at Marin Software. "G2 Crowd is an excellent way not only of gathering important customer feedback and insights -- it's also an invaluable resource for anyone looking to research leading industry software products."

About the Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software Grid report:

The report is based on more than 368 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 48 products listed in G2 Crowd's Cross-Channel Advertising Software category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, widely known as "Yelp for software," is the world's leading business software review platform, leveraging more than 100,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd's site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.