Marina Biotech to Present A Late Breaking Poster on the Safety and Tolerability of CEQ508 for FAP at the Society of Toxicology 56th Annual Meeting on March 16

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Marina Biotech, Inc. ( OTCQB : MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, today announced that a new poster1 on the safety and tolerability findings of the Company's CEQ508, RNAi therapeutic in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) will be presented at the Society of Toxicology 56th Annual Meeting to be held at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD on March 12-16, 2017.

On March 16 at 8:30am E.T., Dr. Osmond D'Cruz, co-author of the abstract, will present the findings of the safety and tolerability of an RNAi therapeutic in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (START-FAP) proof of concept clinical trial with CEQ508. The late breaking poster outlines a dose escalating Phase 1 trial conducted with with daily, oral administration of CEQ508 over 28 days of FAP patients.

Joseph Ramelli, CEO of Marina Biotech, stated, "The completion of this trial is a great milestone for Marina Biotech. Our clinical results continue to prove that our proprietary tkRNAi delivery platform is a safe and effective oral delivery of siRNA. This is the only oral delivery platform for oligotherapeutics and we look forward to continuing development of CEQ508 for FAP as well as expansion of the platform to other indications."

1"Safety and Tolerability of Live-Attenuated Bacteria CEQ508 Engineered to Produce and Deliver Short-Hairpin RNA-Mediated Knockdown of β Catenin in the Gastrointestinal Mucosa of Patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, authored by O. J. D'Cruz, L. Hwang, K. Ng, A. T. Fong, D. Nam, W. Wang, V. Trieu."

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 -- next generation celecoxib -- which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.

Marina Biotech Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Marina Biotech to successfully integrate its business operations with those of IthenaPharma; (ii) the ability of Marina Biotech to obtain funding to support its clinical development; (iii) the ability of Marina Biotech to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iv) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (v) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (vi) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Marina Biotech's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marina Biotech assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.