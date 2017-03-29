Marina Biotech to Present Data on IT-102 and IT-103 at 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Marina Biotech, Inc. ( OTCQB : MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, today announced that three new posters on the use of IT-102 and IT-103 for the treatment of cancer have been selected to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting being held on April 1-5, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Dr. Larn Hwang, CSO of Marina Biotech, will present clinical and preclinical studies demonstrating the application of IT-102 and IT-103 in cancer. IT-102 and IT-103 are celecoxib Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) combined with lisinopril and olmesartan, respectively, to control the side effects of celecoxib."

Joseph Ramelli, CEO of Marina Biotech, stated, "These studies lay the foundation for further clinical development of IT-102 and IT-103 for combined hypertensive/pain, as well as for the treatment of cancers such as Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC)."

Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman of Marina Biotech and CEO of Autotelic LLC, Marina Biotech's largest stockholder, stated, "The team deployed an array of technologies to allow safe and effective use of high dose celecoxib, including point of care Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM), exemplifying how personalized dosing will change the administration of medicines from one dose for everyone to the right dose for every patient. We are encouraged by the anticancer activity highlighted in one of these studies, and are excited to further develop IT-102 and IT-103 for the treatment of FAP and CRC."

Poster Presentations at AACR 2017:

Title: Celecoxib Fixed-dose Combination: Patient Level Data Analyses

Authors: S. Qazi, L. Murphy, A. Mehta, W. Wang, M. Munsif, Z. Yim, V. Trieu

Date and Time: April 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET

Title: Celecoxib Fixed-dose Combination: Antitumor Activity on Tumor Growth and Metastasis

Authors: C. Lee, O. J. D'Cruz, K. Ng, V. Trieu

Date and Time: April 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET

Title: Celecoxib Fixed-dose Combination: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Authors: C. Lee, D. Lee, A. Hu, W. Wang, V. Trieu

Date and Time: April 5, 2017 at 8:00 am ET

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 -- next generation celecoxib -- which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.

Marina Biotech Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Marina Biotech to successfully integrate its business operations with those of IthenaPharma; (ii) the ability of Marina Biotech to obtain funding to support its clinical development; (iii) the ability of Marina Biotech to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iv) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (v) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (vi) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Marina Biotech's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marina Biotech assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.